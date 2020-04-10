All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 9 2019 at 11:12 AM

20371 Gault Ave

20371 Gault Street · No Longer Available
Location

20371 Gault Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
20371 Gault Ave Available 06/10/19 Stunning Remodeled Home on Cul de Dac - Gorgeous, like new home in very desirable neighborhood. You have to see this home in person!
Spacious, contemporary home on Cul de Sac .Great curb appeal! This amazing home is beautifully remodeled with the best quality materials and workmanship. 3 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. Some of its most stunning features include large master bedroom with full bath, huge gourmet kitchen perfect for cooks and people who like to entertain. Beautiful quartz counter tops with lots of room to work, large white wood cabinets, gas stove, dishwasher, deep sinks, large pantry and microwave. Very large laundry room with hook ups lead to the 2 car garage. This property also has a new roof, new dual-pane windows, hardwood laminate flooring throughout, recessed lighting, and custom fixtures. Bathrooms are roomy and very well appointed. Living room and dining area are very spacious with lots of room for your furnishing. A cozy gas fireplace included. There are sliding glass doors leading to amazing, landscaped back yard with inviting thick green grass and covered patio. Nestled in a tranquil, quiet and friendly neighborhood. It's ready to rent now! No pets please.
12 month lease min. Must have good credit.
RPM South SFV
Lic #01705185
We follow all fair housing laws

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4799288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20371 Gault Ave have any available units?
20371 Gault Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20371 Gault Ave have?
Some of 20371 Gault Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20371 Gault Ave currently offering any rent specials?
20371 Gault Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20371 Gault Ave pet-friendly?
No, 20371 Gault Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20371 Gault Ave offer parking?
Yes, 20371 Gault Ave offers parking.
Does 20371 Gault Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20371 Gault Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20371 Gault Ave have a pool?
No, 20371 Gault Ave does not have a pool.
Does 20371 Gault Ave have accessible units?
No, 20371 Gault Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 20371 Gault Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20371 Gault Ave has units with dishwashers.
