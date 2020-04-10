Amenities

20371 Gault Ave Available 06/10/19 Stunning Remodeled Home on Cul de Dac - Gorgeous, like new home in very desirable neighborhood. You have to see this home in person!

Spacious, contemporary home on Cul de Sac .Great curb appeal! This amazing home is beautifully remodeled with the best quality materials and workmanship. 3 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. Some of its most stunning features include large master bedroom with full bath, huge gourmet kitchen perfect for cooks and people who like to entertain. Beautiful quartz counter tops with lots of room to work, large white wood cabinets, gas stove, dishwasher, deep sinks, large pantry and microwave. Very large laundry room with hook ups lead to the 2 car garage. This property also has a new roof, new dual-pane windows, hardwood laminate flooring throughout, recessed lighting, and custom fixtures. Bathrooms are roomy and very well appointed. Living room and dining area are very spacious with lots of room for your furnishing. A cozy gas fireplace included. There are sliding glass doors leading to amazing, landscaped back yard with inviting thick green grass and covered patio. Nestled in a tranquil, quiet and friendly neighborhood. It's ready to rent now! No pets please.

12 month lease min. Must have good credit.

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4799288)