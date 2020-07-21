20289 Via Cellini

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Exquisite home! Model perfect inside & out! Designer touches throughout, including custom cpts & flooring, unique crown moldings, 4.5 inch plantation shutters, ultra kitchen cabinets w/granite countertops, bathrooms w/custom marble/tiles, many built-ins including entertainment ctr, upgraded ceiling canned lighting + wall artwork lighting, granite-finish garage flr, & much more! 3-zone AC! Wonderful flr plan w/2 family rms, 1 down & 1 up, plus downstairs MBR suite w/access to backyd! Backyard has professionally designed hardscape & landscape including 3 patio areas (1 cov'd), a 7'x10' in-ground spa w/waterfall & seating all around both in-water & out, stone & tile fireplace w/raised hearth, built-in BBQ w/tile countertops and blt-in refrigerator, garden area on E. side of house w/fountain & visible from the FD wdw, custom outdoor lighting, & more! Truly a showplace! Home is in Prestigious Guard Gated Renaissance Community and walking distance to Porter Ranch Community School.