All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 20289 Via Cellini.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
20289 Via Cellini
Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:25 PM

20289 Via Cellini

20289 via Cellini · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

20289 via Cellini, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Exquisite home! Model perfect inside & out! Designer touches throughout, including custom cpts & flooring, unique crown moldings, 4.5 inch plantation shutters, ultra kitchen cabinets w/granite countertops, bathrooms w/custom marble/tiles, many built-ins including entertainment ctr, upgraded ceiling canned lighting + wall artwork lighting, granite-finish garage flr, & much more! 3-zone AC! Wonderful flr plan w/2 family rms, 1 down & 1 up, plus downstairs MBR suite w/access to backyd! Backyard has professionally designed hardscape & landscape including 3 patio areas (1 cov'd), a 7'x10' in-ground spa w/waterfall & seating all around both in-water & out, stone & tile fireplace w/raised hearth, built-in BBQ w/tile countertops and blt-in refrigerator, garden area on E. side of house w/fountain & visible from the FD wdw, custom outdoor lighting, & more! Truly a showplace! Home is in Prestigious Guard Gated Renaissance Community and walking distance to Porter Ranch Community School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20289 Via Cellini have any available units?
20289 Via Cellini doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20289 Via Cellini have?
Some of 20289 Via Cellini's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20289 Via Cellini currently offering any rent specials?
20289 Via Cellini is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20289 Via Cellini pet-friendly?
No, 20289 Via Cellini is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20289 Via Cellini offer parking?
Yes, 20289 Via Cellini offers parking.
Does 20289 Via Cellini have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20289 Via Cellini does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20289 Via Cellini have a pool?
No, 20289 Via Cellini does not have a pool.
Does 20289 Via Cellini have accessible units?
No, 20289 Via Cellini does not have accessible units.
Does 20289 Via Cellini have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20289 Via Cellini has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College