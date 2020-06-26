All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2022 Stanley Hills Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2022 Stanley Hills Drive
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:30 AM

2022 Stanley Hills Drive

2022 Stanley Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2022 Stanley Hills Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Prime Laurel Canyon! Wonderland school district. Available from Late July. Wonderful juxtaposition of new construction and old world charm in this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home plus detached office. This home includes a recently completed, 2-story wing with 2 beautiful en suite bedrooms with contemporary laminate flooring and bathrooms with dual sinks, granite topped vanities and exquisitely tiled showers. The second story master also enjoys access to a rooftop with canyon views from a spacious deck, terrific for enjoying wine and cheese at a gathering. The charming front section of the home includes a light and bright living room and a dining room with wood floors and built-in shelving. This room is fully open to a galley kitchen with beautiful laminate tiled flooring (looks like distressed wood),stainless steel appliances, plentiful cabinetry and tile counters. There are also 2 bedrooms with wood floors, including a front bedroom with bay window, and a bathroom with marble-topped, dual sink vanity and tiled bath/shower. Lots of closet space. The vibe is nice-cozy-comfort, rather than rock-star-snazzy. The home is gated, and the rear includes a wonderful detached office with plentiful shelving and a carport. Cats welcomed, and well-behaved dogs allowed (in-person audition may be required.) Can be delivered unfurnished or partially furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2022 Stanley Hills Drive have any available units?
2022 Stanley Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2022 Stanley Hills Drive have?
Some of 2022 Stanley Hills Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2022 Stanley Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2022 Stanley Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2022 Stanley Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2022 Stanley Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2022 Stanley Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2022 Stanley Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 2022 Stanley Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2022 Stanley Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2022 Stanley Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 2022 Stanley Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2022 Stanley Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 2022 Stanley Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2022 Stanley Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2022 Stanley Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90066
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College