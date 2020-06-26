2022 Stanley Hills Drive

Amenities
Prime Laurel Canyon! Wonderland school district. Available from Late July. Wonderful juxtaposition of new construction and old world charm in this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home plus detached office. This home includes a recently completed, 2-story wing with 2 beautiful en suite bedrooms with contemporary laminate flooring and bathrooms with dual sinks, granite topped vanities and exquisitely tiled showers. The second story master also enjoys access to a rooftop with canyon views from a spacious deck, terrific for enjoying wine and cheese at a gathering. The charming front section of the home includes a light and bright living room and a dining room with wood floors and built-in shelving. This room is fully open to a galley kitchen with beautiful laminate tiled flooring (looks like distressed wood),stainless steel appliances, plentiful cabinetry and tile counters. There are also 2 bedrooms with wood floors, including a front bedroom with bay window, and a bathroom with marble-topped, dual sink vanity and tiled bath/shower. Lots of closet space. The vibe is nice-cozy-comfort, rather than rock-star-snazzy. The home is gated, and the rear includes a wonderful detached office with plentiful shelving and a carport. Cats welcomed, and well-behaved dogs allowed (in-person audition may be required.) Can be delivered unfurnished or partially furnished.