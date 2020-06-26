2022 Stanley Hills Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

Prime Laurel Canyon! Wonderland school district. Available from Late July. Wonderful juxtaposition of new construction and old world charm in this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home plus detached office. This home includes a recently completed, 2-story wing with 2 beautiful en suite bedrooms with contemporary laminate flooring and bathrooms with dual sinks, granite topped vanities and exquisitely tiled showers. The second story master also enjoys access to a rooftop with canyon views from a spacious deck, terrific for enjoying wine and cheese at a gathering. The charming front section of the home includes a light and bright living room and a dining room with wood floors and built-in shelving. This room is fully open to a galley kitchen with beautiful laminate tiled flooring (looks like distressed wood),stainless steel appliances, plentiful cabinetry and tile counters. There are also 2 bedrooms with wood floors, including a front bedroom with bay window, and a bathroom with marble-topped, dual sink vanity and tiled bath/shower. Lots of closet space. The vibe is nice-cozy-comfort, rather than rock-star-snazzy. The home is gated, and the rear includes a wonderful detached office with plentiful shelving and a carport. Cats welcomed, and well-behaved dogs allowed (in-person audition may be required.) Can be delivered unfurnished or partially furnished.