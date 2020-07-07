All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2018 Griffith Park Blvd

2018 N Griffith Park Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

2018 N Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
guest parking
hot tub
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c43ffb90fb ----
Unfurnished property available February 1, 2019, Located in the Cedar Lodge Condominium complex. This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with an open floor plan has been remodeled and freshly painted. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwave and dishwasher. The living room offers custom lighting with a gas fireplace and laminate flooring. Just off the living room is an outdoor balcony that overlooks the landscaped hillside. The spacious Master bedroom features walk in closets, double basin sinks with lots of counter top space, overhead lighting, tile flooring, large shower with built in bench, stackable in unit washer and dryer, central air & heat. Building amenities include gated parking, swimming pool, spa, rec room, picnic area, private park and trails, picnic tables and barbeques, bike storage, 15 guest parking spots, A prime location just blocks away from Sunset Junction, Hyperion Avenue shops & restaurants, Gelsons, Trader Joe\'s, Whole Foods and Ivanhoe Elementary.

Central Ac
Controlled Access
Parking
Pool
Stove
Washer/Dryer In Unit
Wheelchair Accessible

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2018 Griffith Park Blvd have any available units?
2018 Griffith Park Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2018 Griffith Park Blvd have?
Some of 2018 Griffith Park Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2018 Griffith Park Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2018 Griffith Park Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2018 Griffith Park Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2018 Griffith Park Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2018 Griffith Park Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2018 Griffith Park Blvd offers parking.
Does 2018 Griffith Park Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2018 Griffith Park Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2018 Griffith Park Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2018 Griffith Park Blvd has a pool.
Does 2018 Griffith Park Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 2018 Griffith Park Blvd has accessible units.
Does 2018 Griffith Park Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2018 Griffith Park Blvd has units with dishwashers.

