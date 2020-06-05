All apartments in Los Angeles
201 Waterview Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

201 Waterview Street

201 Waterview Street · (800) 804-9132
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

201 Waterview Street, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2775 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Views! Views! Views! Live a distinctive beach lifestyle in this beautifully designed masterpiece with ocean views from every floor. The first floor offers 3 bedrooms including the sumptuous master with spa-like en-suite. All 3 bedrooms open to breezy outdoor spaces where youll breathe in ocean air. Upstairs you will be captivated by dramatic vaulted ceilings & a bright living area that flows into an entertainer's kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters, s. s. appliances, & incredible views of the Pacific. From there, find the spacious roof deck where you will be wowed by breath-taking vistas & dream-making sunsets from Catalina all the way to Malibu. Home also boasts a loft, attached 2 car garage, large driveway, central air/heat, nearly 1000 sq ft of outdoor decks & balconies & a beautifully landscaped gated yard . Walking distance to the beach & within close proximity to great restaurants, cycling & walking paths, this stunning ocean-view home is Silicon Beach at its finest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Waterview Street have any available units?
201 Waterview Street has a unit available for $8,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 Waterview Street have?
Some of 201 Waterview Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Waterview Street currently offering any rent specials?
201 Waterview Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Waterview Street pet-friendly?
No, 201 Waterview Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 201 Waterview Street offer parking?
Yes, 201 Waterview Street does offer parking.
Does 201 Waterview Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Waterview Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Waterview Street have a pool?
No, 201 Waterview Street does not have a pool.
Does 201 Waterview Street have accessible units?
No, 201 Waterview Street does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Waterview Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Waterview Street does not have units with dishwashers.
