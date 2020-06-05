201 Waterview Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Views! Views! Views! Live a distinctive beach lifestyle in this beautifully designed masterpiece with ocean views from every floor. The first floor offers 3 bedrooms including the sumptuous master with spa-like en-suite. All 3 bedrooms open to breezy outdoor spaces where youll breathe in ocean air. Upstairs you will be captivated by dramatic vaulted ceilings & a bright living area that flows into an entertainer's kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters, s. s. appliances, & incredible views of the Pacific. From there, find the spacious roof deck where you will be wowed by breath-taking vistas & dream-making sunsets from Catalina all the way to Malibu. Home also boasts a loft, attached 2 car garage, large driveway, central air/heat, nearly 1000 sq ft of outdoor decks & balconies & a beautifully landscaped gated yard . Walking distance to the beach & within close proximity to great restaurants, cycling & walking paths, this stunning ocean-view home is Silicon Beach at its finest!