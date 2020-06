Amenities

dishwasher elevator microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator

Olympic Studios features unique, modern-style studio lofts that are comparable in size to one-bedroom apartments and conveniently located.Our Santa Monica studio apartments are close to Santa Monica College, the Water Gardens and the 10 Freeway, which makes commuting to school or work a breeze!A Ralphs supermarket is just a block away, while Bergamot Station and Virginia Avenue Park are also nearby.Experience modern income-restricted apartment living in Santa Monica!