19813 Saticoy Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Must see!This 1984 sqft is located in the Cleveland school district . This charming two story home has 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. Also includes a den and a wet bar. The living room is huge and has a fireplace to keep everyone nice and warm. . The kitchen offers a lot of cabinet for storage, and a separate room for the washer dryer. Property comes with all appliances. The sliding glass doors leads to a very spacious backyard. Huge dining area. The house has a lot of storage space. It has nice big balcony. Its two car parking garage. RV access. Gardener is included. All these amenities are sure to make you and your guest feel right at home!!

The property is centrally located to Cleveland high school and shopping malls. Easy access to freeways.