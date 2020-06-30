19701 Falcon Crest Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Located in the Much Desired and Sought after 24/7 Guard/Gated "Porter Ranch Estates", with Community Pools, Spa, Tennis Courts, Basketball Court and Playground. Minutes to Easy Freeway Access, Shopping and Dining at the New "Vineyards at Porter Ranch", Hiking, Library and Castlebay Lane Charter Elementary School. This Two Story Home is Situated on a Sweeping Corner Lot and offers 4 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms, 3066 Sq. Ft. of Comfortable Living Space with High Volume Ceilings, Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Family Room, Granite Center Island Kitchen with Breakfast Area, Master Suite with Private Bath, Indoor Laundry and a Nice Backyard. Direct Access 3 Car Garage, Central Air & Heat, and So Much More!