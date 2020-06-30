All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
19701 Falcon Crest Way
Last updated May 8 2020 at 1:22 AM

19701 Falcon Crest Way

19701 Falcon Crest Way · No Longer Available
Location

19701 Falcon Crest Way, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Located in the Much Desired and Sought after 24/7 Guard/Gated "Porter Ranch Estates", with Community Pools, Spa, Tennis Courts, Basketball Court and Playground. Minutes to Easy Freeway Access, Shopping and Dining at the New "Vineyards at Porter Ranch", Hiking, Library and Castlebay Lane Charter Elementary School. This Two Story Home is Situated on a Sweeping Corner Lot and offers 4 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms, 3066 Sq. Ft. of Comfortable Living Space with High Volume Ceilings, Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Family Room, Granite Center Island Kitchen with Breakfast Area, Master Suite with Private Bath, Indoor Laundry and a Nice Backyard. Direct Access 3 Car Garage, Central Air & Heat, and So Much More!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19701 Falcon Crest Way have any available units?
19701 Falcon Crest Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19701 Falcon Crest Way have?
Some of 19701 Falcon Crest Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19701 Falcon Crest Way currently offering any rent specials?
19701 Falcon Crest Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19701 Falcon Crest Way pet-friendly?
No, 19701 Falcon Crest Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19701 Falcon Crest Way offer parking?
Yes, 19701 Falcon Crest Way offers parking.
Does 19701 Falcon Crest Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19701 Falcon Crest Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19701 Falcon Crest Way have a pool?
Yes, 19701 Falcon Crest Way has a pool.
Does 19701 Falcon Crest Way have accessible units?
No, 19701 Falcon Crest Way does not have accessible units.
Does 19701 Falcon Crest Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19701 Falcon Crest Way has units with dishwashers.

