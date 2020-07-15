19664 Eagle Ridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Wonderful Porter Ranch Estates 2 Story Home for Lease in Guard, Gated Community with Pools, Spa, Tennis Courts and Playground and within the Highly Desirable Schools District of Casltebay Lane Elementary. Located on a Cul-de-sac Street and offering 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Approx. 2235 Square Feet of Living Space with New Paint and Flooring! Comfortable Floorplan with Separate Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room with Fireplace and Wet bar and a Bright Kitchen with Tile Counters, Built-in Appliances, Breakfast Area and Sliding Glass Door to the Rear Yard with Patio Slab and Lawn Area. Spacious Master Suite with Vaulted Ceiling, Double Door Entry, Sitting Area, Walk-in and Wardrobe Closet plus a Private Bath with a Dual Sink Vanity. Ample Sized Secondary Beds and Full Bath Upstairs. One Bedroom with Mountain Views. Indoor Laundry Room, Central Air & Heat, and a Direct Access 2 Car Garage Completed this Great Home, See it Today!!