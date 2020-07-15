All apartments in Los Angeles
19664 Eagle Ridge Lane

19664 Eagle Ridge Lane · (818) 621-7779
Location

19664 Eagle Ridge Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2235 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Wonderful Porter Ranch Estates 2 Story Home for Lease in Guard, Gated Community with Pools, Spa, Tennis Courts and Playground and within the Highly Desirable Schools District of Casltebay Lane Elementary. Located on a Cul-de-sac Street and offering 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Approx. 2235 Square Feet of Living Space with New Paint and Flooring! Comfortable Floorplan with Separate Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room with Fireplace and Wet bar and a Bright Kitchen with Tile Counters, Built-in Appliances, Breakfast Area and Sliding Glass Door to the Rear Yard with Patio Slab and Lawn Area. Spacious Master Suite with Vaulted Ceiling, Double Door Entry, Sitting Area, Walk-in and Wardrobe Closet plus a Private Bath with a Dual Sink Vanity. Ample Sized Secondary Beds and Full Bath Upstairs. One Bedroom with Mountain Views. Indoor Laundry Room, Central Air & Heat, and a Direct Access 2 Car Garage Completed this Great Home, See it Today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19664 Eagle Ridge Lane have any available units?
19664 Eagle Ridge Lane has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19664 Eagle Ridge Lane have?
Some of 19664 Eagle Ridge Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19664 Eagle Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19664 Eagle Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19664 Eagle Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19664 Eagle Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19664 Eagle Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19664 Eagle Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 19664 Eagle Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19664 Eagle Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19664 Eagle Ridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19664 Eagle Ridge Lane has a pool.
Does 19664 Eagle Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 19664 Eagle Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19664 Eagle Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19664 Eagle Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
