19570 TURTLE RIDGE Lane

patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool tennis court hot tub

Very sharp, just redone Garden Home in the 24 hour guard gated 'Estates at Porter Ranch' New flooring throughout (laminate and carpet), new appliances in kitchen, New kitchen cabinets and counter tops, New paint, new recessed lighting, and more..Nice home at the end of a cul-de-sac street with guest parking. This is the popular 'Montclair' model with a full bath downstairs and a 4th bedroom downstairs. 24 hour guard gated community! Community pools, spa and tennis courts. Nearby Porter Ranch Town Center, NEW Vineyards at Porter Ranch, Porter Valley CC and large YMCA!