Los Angeles, CA
19570 TURTLE RIDGE Lane
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:21 AM

19570 TURTLE RIDGE Lane

19570 W Turtle Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19570 W Turtle Ridge Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
Very sharp, just redone Garden Home in the 24 hour guard gated 'Estates at Porter Ranch' New flooring throughout (laminate and carpet), new appliances in kitchen, New kitchen cabinets and counter tops, New paint, new recessed lighting, and more..Nice home at the end of a cul-de-sac street with guest parking. This is the popular 'Montclair' model with a full bath downstairs and a 4th bedroom downstairs. 24 hour guard gated community! Community pools, spa and tennis courts. Nearby Porter Ranch Town Center, NEW Vineyards at Porter Ranch, Porter Valley CC and large YMCA!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19570 TURTLE RIDGE Lane have any available units?
19570 TURTLE RIDGE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19570 TURTLE RIDGE Lane have?
Some of 19570 TURTLE RIDGE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19570 TURTLE RIDGE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19570 TURTLE RIDGE Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19570 TURTLE RIDGE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19570 TURTLE RIDGE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19570 TURTLE RIDGE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19570 TURTLE RIDGE Lane does offer parking.
Does 19570 TURTLE RIDGE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19570 TURTLE RIDGE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19570 TURTLE RIDGE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19570 TURTLE RIDGE Lane has a pool.
Does 19570 TURTLE RIDGE Lane have accessible units?
No, 19570 TURTLE RIDGE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19570 TURTLE RIDGE Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19570 TURTLE RIDGE Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
