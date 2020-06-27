1957 Linda Flora Drive

Amenities

Rich Bel Air Estate with a striking 180-degree canyon to coast views of Los Angeles located on a cul-de-sac street. It includes a spacious 3 car garage with an incredible gated circular driveway that leads into the house which boasts’ an elegant iron staircase, formal living room with a fireplace, and a formal dining room perfect for family gatherings. The upscale kitchen features white Italian Carrara Marble floors, Viking Stove, Miele Grille and Sub-Zero Refrigerator. This home has gorgeous natural light shining in from every corner of the house featuring a magnificent backyard that includes an lavish infinity pool with a spa, extended sun-deck, motorized awnings, fire pit, and a built in barbeque grille where you and your guests can unwind in absolute privacy. The first floor has 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, powder room, laundry room, and a gym. Moving up to the second floor, you will find a grand master suite that overlooks the spectacular views of Los Angeles - it features an opulent spa bath with illuminated Onyx countertops, custom silver metallic bathtub, hot steam shower, private balcony, and 3 walk-in closets. The second floor continues with three additional en-suite bedrooms; all 6 baths brilliantly redone. From the gated circular driveway, to the infinity pool with canyon to coast views this spectacular home encompasses the ultimate Bel Air lifestyle.