1957 Linda Flora Drive
Last updated March 19 2020 at 5:27 PM

1957 Linda Flora Drive

1957 Linda Flora Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1957 Linda Flora Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Rich Bel Air Estate with a striking 180-degree canyon to coast views of Los Angeles located on a cul-de-sac street. It includes a spacious 3 car garage with an incredible gated circular driveway that leads into the house which boasts’ an elegant iron staircase, formal living room with a fireplace, and a formal dining room perfect for family gatherings. The upscale kitchen features white Italian Carrara Marble floors, Viking Stove, Miele Grille and Sub-Zero Refrigerator. This home has gorgeous natural light shining in from every corner of the house featuring a magnificent backyard that includes an lavish infinity pool with a spa, extended sun-deck, motorized awnings, fire pit, and a built in barbeque grille where you and your guests can unwind in absolute privacy. The first floor has 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, powder room, laundry room, and a gym. Moving up to the second floor, you will find a grand master suite that overlooks the spectacular views of Los Angeles - it features an opulent spa bath with illuminated Onyx countertops, custom silver metallic bathtub, hot steam shower, private balcony, and 3 walk-in closets. The second floor continues with three additional en-suite bedrooms; all 6 baths brilliantly redone. From the gated circular driveway, to the infinity pool with canyon to coast views this spectacular home encompasses the ultimate Bel Air lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1957 Linda Flora Drive have any available units?
1957 Linda Flora Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1957 Linda Flora Drive have?
Some of 1957 Linda Flora Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1957 Linda Flora Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1957 Linda Flora Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1957 Linda Flora Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1957 Linda Flora Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1957 Linda Flora Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1957 Linda Flora Drive offers parking.
Does 1957 Linda Flora Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1957 Linda Flora Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1957 Linda Flora Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1957 Linda Flora Drive has a pool.
Does 1957 Linda Flora Drive have accessible units?
No, 1957 Linda Flora Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1957 Linda Flora Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1957 Linda Flora Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
