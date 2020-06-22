All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
19493 Bassett Street
19493 Bassett Street

19493 Bassett Street · No Longer Available
Location

19493 Bassett Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
1 bedroom with 1 bath Glass House Loft
Amazing Mountain and City Views!!!
Queen bed in master bedroom
Hardwood floors in the kitchen, dining room and living room
Stainless steel appliances
Granite countertops in kitchen
Flat screen TVs in living room and master bedroom
Built-in desk with high-speed internet
Granite countertops in bathroom
Washer and dryer are in unit
1 parking space in the attached garage
24x7 security in the building
Extensive Gym
Outdoor pool and large common area
Confluence Park across the street
Near great restaurants and shops
Pet friendly property (restrictions and additional fees apply)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

