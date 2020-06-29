19483 Bryant Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Welcome to 2724 Bryant St in one of San Franciscos liveliest neighborhoods, The Mission District.



Close enough that you can walk to transport and many of the neighborhoods attractions but far enough away to provide a quiet oasis.



Home Features:

Newly remodeled large Victorian top floor flat featuring period detail combined with modern conveniences.

* Mostly new furniture mixed with some mid-century and antique pieces

* New in-unit washer / dryer and dishwasher

* All bedding and towels brand new and never used

* Bed rooms located on opposite ends of flat for ample privacy

* Large den with sleeper sofa for guests (can be closed off for privacy)

* Backyard w/ outdoor dining area, grill & heat lamp

* Garage parking w/ 2 spots

* Fully stocked bar and wine cellar available for purchase w/ approximately 80 bottles of wine from Napa & Sonoma (go ahead make yourself a cocktail, we dont mind..)



Conveniently Located:

* and other corporate buses within walking distance

* Easy access to the freeway; 2-minute drive to 101 & 280 on-ramp

* Walk to BART in 10 mins

* Many Muni bus lines close by 47, 49, 27, 7



Nearby Attractions:

* Many of the citys best bars and restaurants are within walking distance

(Lolinda, Flower & Water, Central Kitchen, Als Place, Trick Dog, Locanda, Californios, Mission Chinese, etc.)

* Many cultural events, art, festivals & parades take place in the neighborhood



Technology:

* All new (smart home) technology featuring:

* New LG appliances and TVs with surround sound

* JBL Speakers throughout w/ assist

* Nest Products: thermostat, Protect, Security, doorbell and door locks,

* Entertainment includes: Sling TV w/ HBO, NetFlix, Prime Video, Spotify

* Easily connect and control home, play music etc. from your smart phone

* 1GB Wireless Internet