All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 19483 Bryant Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
19483 Bryant Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

19483 Bryant Street

19483 Bryant Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19483 Bryant Street, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Welcome to 2724 Bryant St in one of San Franciscos liveliest neighborhoods, The Mission District.

Close enough that you can walk to transport and many of the neighborhoods attractions but far enough away to provide a quiet oasis.

Home Features:
Newly remodeled large Victorian top floor flat featuring period detail combined with modern conveniences.
* Mostly new furniture mixed with some mid-century and antique pieces
* New in-unit washer / dryer and dishwasher
* All bedding and towels brand new and never used
* Bed rooms located on opposite ends of flat for ample privacy
* Large den with sleeper sofa for guests (can be closed off for privacy)
* Backyard w/ outdoor dining area, grill & heat lamp
* Garage parking w/ 2 spots
* Fully stocked bar and wine cellar available for purchase w/ approximately 80 bottles of wine from Napa & Sonoma (go ahead make yourself a cocktail, we dont mind..)

Conveniently Located:
* and other corporate buses within walking distance
* Easy access to the freeway; 2-minute drive to 101 & 280 on-ramp
* Walk to BART in 10 mins
* Many Muni bus lines close by 47, 49, 27, 7

Nearby Attractions:
* Many of the citys best bars and restaurants are within walking distance
(Lolinda, Flower & Water, Central Kitchen, Als Place, Trick Dog, Locanda, Californios, Mission Chinese, etc.)
* Many cultural events, art, festivals & parades take place in the neighborhood

Technology:
* All new (smart home) technology featuring:
* New LG appliances and TVs with surround sound
* JBL Speakers throughout w/ assist
* Nest Products: thermostat, Protect, Security, doorbell and door locks,
* Entertainment includes: Sling TV w/ HBO, NetFlix, Prime Video, Spotify
* Easily connect and control home, play music etc. from your smart phone
* 1GB Wireless Internet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19483 Bryant Street have any available units?
19483 Bryant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19483 Bryant Street have?
Some of 19483 Bryant Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19483 Bryant Street currently offering any rent specials?
19483 Bryant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19483 Bryant Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 19483 Bryant Street is pet friendly.
Does 19483 Bryant Street offer parking?
Yes, 19483 Bryant Street offers parking.
Does 19483 Bryant Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19483 Bryant Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19483 Bryant Street have a pool?
No, 19483 Bryant Street does not have a pool.
Does 19483 Bryant Street have accessible units?
No, 19483 Bryant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19483 Bryant Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19483 Bryant Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

843 N Orange Drive
843 North Orange Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College