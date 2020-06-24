1947 VISTA DEL MAR Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful, original Craftsman defined by character. Large enclosed and private front yard, perfect for entertaining, newly landscaped with drought-tolerant plants. Ample front porch can accommodate benches, chairs. Hwd floors throughout the home. DR has original built-ins with leaded glass windows. 2 well-sized BRs, one with en-suite 3/4 bath and walk-in closet. 3 BR is used as an office, with built-in desk. Large kitchen with breakfast area. New stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms newly updated. Dedicated 2-car parking in rear. A classic house, filled with charm and original details, offering the quintessential California lifestyle. Walking distance to downtown Hollywood and Franklin Village. This property is part of a detached duplex. Rear unit is currently rented. Front house available now.