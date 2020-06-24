All apartments in Los Angeles
1947 VISTA DEL MAR Street
Last updated March 30 2020 at 1:27 AM

1947 VISTA DEL MAR Street

1947 Vista Del Mar Street · No Longer Available
Location

1947 Vista Del Mar Street, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful, original Craftsman defined by character. Large enclosed and private front yard, perfect for entertaining, newly landscaped with drought-tolerant plants. Ample front porch can accommodate benches, chairs. Hwd floors throughout the home. DR has original built-ins with leaded glass windows. 2 well-sized BRs, one with en-suite 3/4 bath and walk-in closet. 3 BR is used as an office, with built-in desk. Large kitchen with breakfast area. New stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms newly updated. Dedicated 2-car parking in rear. A classic house, filled with charm and original details, offering the quintessential California lifestyle. Walking distance to downtown Hollywood and Franklin Village. This property is part of a detached duplex. Rear unit is currently rented. Front house available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1947 VISTA DEL MAR Street have any available units?
1947 VISTA DEL MAR Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1947 VISTA DEL MAR Street have?
Some of 1947 VISTA DEL MAR Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1947 VISTA DEL MAR Street currently offering any rent specials?
1947 VISTA DEL MAR Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1947 VISTA DEL MAR Street pet-friendly?
No, 1947 VISTA DEL MAR Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1947 VISTA DEL MAR Street offer parking?
Yes, 1947 VISTA DEL MAR Street offers parking.
Does 1947 VISTA DEL MAR Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1947 VISTA DEL MAR Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1947 VISTA DEL MAR Street have a pool?
No, 1947 VISTA DEL MAR Street does not have a pool.
Does 1947 VISTA DEL MAR Street have accessible units?
No, 1947 VISTA DEL MAR Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1947 VISTA DEL MAR Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1947 VISTA DEL MAR Street has units with dishwashers.

