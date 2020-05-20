All apartments in Los Angeles
1940 South BARRINGTON Avenue

1940 South Barrington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1940 South Barrington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Welcome home to this rare 4-bedroom residence located in prime West LA. At over 2,800 sqaure feet, this unit is larger than most single family homes in the area. You will enjoy entertaining friends and family in the large chef's kitchen that features lots of counter space and top-of-the-line appliances. After creating that special meal, you can enjoy it in the holiday sized dining area or for more informal gatherings perhaps you dine al fresco in the charming back garden. After a hard day, curl up with a good book in front of one of the two cozy fireplaces or unwind in the master-suite spa tub or private steam-shower. This home also features gleaming hardwood floors, in-unit laundry room, great storage, dual-zone heating/air, and a separate den (in addition to the 4 bedrooms). Not only is the home conveniently close to some of the best dining, shopping and nightlife around but It is also just a short stroll to the beautiful Stoner Park Recreation Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1940 South BARRINGTON Avenue have any available units?
1940 South BARRINGTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1940 South BARRINGTON Avenue have?
Some of 1940 South BARRINGTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1940 South BARRINGTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1940 South BARRINGTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 South BARRINGTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1940 South BARRINGTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1940 South BARRINGTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1940 South BARRINGTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 1940 South BARRINGTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1940 South BARRINGTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 South BARRINGTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1940 South BARRINGTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1940 South BARRINGTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1940 South BARRINGTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 South BARRINGTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1940 South BARRINGTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
