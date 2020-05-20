1940 South BARRINGTON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Welcome home to this rare 4-bedroom residence located in prime West LA. At over 2,800 sqaure feet, this unit is larger than most single family homes in the area. You will enjoy entertaining friends and family in the large chef's kitchen that features lots of counter space and top-of-the-line appliances. After creating that special meal, you can enjoy it in the holiday sized dining area or for more informal gatherings perhaps you dine al fresco in the charming back garden. After a hard day, curl up with a good book in front of one of the two cozy fireplaces or unwind in the master-suite spa tub or private steam-shower. This home also features gleaming hardwood floors, in-unit laundry room, great storage, dual-zone heating/air, and a separate den (in addition to the 4 bedrooms). Not only is the home conveniently close to some of the best dining, shopping and nightlife around but It is also just a short stroll to the beautiful Stoner Park Recreation Center.