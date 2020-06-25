1922 South BARRINGTON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming traditional home that's centrally located between Olympic and Santa Monica Boulevards. Beautifully maintained with updated kitchen and bathrooms, large spacious bedrooms and serene garden patio complete with mature trees. This house has the space and location that can't be beat, short walk to public transportation, metro station, and short drive to spectacular hiking trails, beaches and shopping in Santa Monica, Brentwood and Westwood. A few minutes drive to UCLA and a few blocks away from Sawtelle/Japantown, which provides incredibly authentic dining opportunites.Also available furnished for $5,900 a month.