Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:51 AM

1922 South BARRINGTON Avenue

1922 South Barrington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1922 South Barrington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Charming traditional home that's centrally located between Olympic and Santa Monica Boulevards. Beautifully maintained with updated kitchen and bathrooms, large spacious bedrooms and serene garden patio complete with mature trees. This house has the space and location that can't be beat, short walk to public transportation, metro station, and short drive to spectacular hiking trails, beaches and shopping in Santa Monica, Brentwood and Westwood. A few minutes drive to UCLA and a few blocks away from Sawtelle/Japantown, which provides incredibly authentic dining opportunites.Also available furnished for $5,900 a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 South BARRINGTON Avenue have any available units?
1922 South BARRINGTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1922 South BARRINGTON Avenue have?
Some of 1922 South BARRINGTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1922 South BARRINGTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1922 South BARRINGTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 South BARRINGTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1922 South BARRINGTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1922 South BARRINGTON Avenue offer parking?
No, 1922 South BARRINGTON Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1922 South BARRINGTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1922 South BARRINGTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 South BARRINGTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1922 South BARRINGTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1922 South BARRINGTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1922 South BARRINGTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 South BARRINGTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1922 South BARRINGTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
