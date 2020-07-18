1922 BUTLER Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Located in the highly desirable "Little Osaka" neighborhood, this Japanese-inspired 4 BD + 3 BA mid-century home features a dramatic vaulted wood-beam ceiling living room with shoji screen doors, an abundance of natural light, and elegant french doors that open up to a spacious deck, perfect for al fresco dining. It has been completely remodeled with a new kitchen and baths, a master suite, private yard with fruit trees and 4 car parking in the carport and driveway. This one-of-a-kind home is three blocks from dining, markets and shops on Sawtelle Blvd.