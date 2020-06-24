All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 19200 Erwin Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
19200 Erwin Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19200 Erwin Street

19200 Erwin St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19200 Erwin St, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nestled behind white picket fence is this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath stylishly renovated home in the heart of Tarzana. Light and Bright, enhanced with upgrades including beautiful light oak laminate flooring throughout, large kitchen with eat-in breakfast area in the large updated kitchen with newer cabinetry and every amenity including refrigerator. Large master with ample closets and private entrance. Laundry room with washer and dryer available, central A/C! Private back yard with large covered patio and lush grassy area! Attached 2 car garage. Will only consider pets under 10 pounds and of a very docile nature. Please text Cheryl Brinkley 818-427-1790 to view this enchanting home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19200 Erwin Street have any available units?
19200 Erwin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19200 Erwin Street have?
Some of 19200 Erwin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19200 Erwin Street currently offering any rent specials?
19200 Erwin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19200 Erwin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 19200 Erwin Street is pet friendly.
Does 19200 Erwin Street offer parking?
Yes, 19200 Erwin Street offers parking.
Does 19200 Erwin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19200 Erwin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19200 Erwin Street have a pool?
No, 19200 Erwin Street does not have a pool.
Does 19200 Erwin Street have accessible units?
No, 19200 Erwin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19200 Erwin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19200 Erwin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College