19200 Erwin Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nestled behind white picket fence is this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath stylishly renovated home in the heart of Tarzana. Light and Bright, enhanced with upgrades including beautiful light oak laminate flooring throughout, large kitchen with eat-in breakfast area in the large updated kitchen with newer cabinetry and every amenity including refrigerator. Large master with ample closets and private entrance. Laundry room with washer and dryer available, central A/C! Private back yard with large covered patio and lush grassy area! Attached 2 car garage. Will only consider pets under 10 pounds and of a very docile nature. Please text Cheryl Brinkley 818-427-1790 to view this enchanting home.