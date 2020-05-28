All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 30 2020 at 5:24 AM

18939 Prairie Street

18939 Prairie Street · No Longer Available
Location

18939 Prairie Street, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming one story home in Prime Northridge neighborhood. Featuring a spacious living room with crown molding and a cozy fireplace. Separate formal dining room. Both the living room and dining room have wood floors and large sliding doors with new window treatments leading to beautiful private backyard. Light and bright kitchen with new quartz counters, and family eating area. Separate laundry room with pantry, guest bathroom and access to 2 car attached garage. Master Bedroom with private bathroom and 2 additional bedrooms with full bath, boasting wood flooring throughout the bedrooms. Great location close to CSUN and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18939 Prairie Street have any available units?
18939 Prairie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18939 Prairie Street have?
Some of 18939 Prairie Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18939 Prairie Street currently offering any rent specials?
18939 Prairie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18939 Prairie Street pet-friendly?
No, 18939 Prairie Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18939 Prairie Street offer parking?
Yes, 18939 Prairie Street offers parking.
Does 18939 Prairie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18939 Prairie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18939 Prairie Street have a pool?
No, 18939 Prairie Street does not have a pool.
Does 18939 Prairie Street have accessible units?
No, 18939 Prairie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18939 Prairie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18939 Prairie Street has units with dishwashers.

