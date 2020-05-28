18939 Prairie Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Charming one story home in Prime Northridge neighborhood. Featuring a spacious living room with crown molding and a cozy fireplace. Separate formal dining room. Both the living room and dining room have wood floors and large sliding doors with new window treatments leading to beautiful private backyard. Light and bright kitchen with new quartz counters, and family eating area. Separate laundry room with pantry, guest bathroom and access to 2 car attached garage. Master Bedroom with private bathroom and 2 additional bedrooms with full bath, boasting wood flooring throughout the bedrooms. Great location close to CSUN and shopping.