1846 Grace Ave
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

1846 Grace Ave

Location

1846 Grace Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Gorgeous Historical Spanish Townhome - Property Id: 165407

Gorgeous Historical Spanish Town home 2-Story unit with front door in courtyard. 1-car Garage Parking. Living room w/20 ft ceilings and large engraved stone fireplace, formal dining room, kitchen leading to private back patio. Granite counters, central a/c and heat. Stainless steel Bosch appliances, washer/dryer inside of unit. Located on small residential street at base of the hills within walking distance to the Hollywood Bowl, W Hotel Hollywood, Star Walk, Trader Joe's and several theaters, restaurants, clubs and more. This historical Spanish town home is one of the few on the National Historical Register, designed by architects Arthur and Nina Zwebell at the behest of renowned director Cecil B. DeMille. Lovely shared courtyard w/ fountain and private enclosed back patio. It is a private and gated courtyard shared with 9 other homeowners - very well kept and quiet. Lease can be offered both furnished $3,300 or unfurnished $3,600 (6-12 month term). One small pet allowed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/165407p
Property Id 165407

(RLNE5204375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1846 Grace Ave have any available units?
1846 Grace Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1846 Grace Ave have?
Some of 1846 Grace Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1846 Grace Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1846 Grace Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1846 Grace Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1846 Grace Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1846 Grace Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1846 Grace Ave offers parking.
Does 1846 Grace Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1846 Grace Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1846 Grace Ave have a pool?
No, 1846 Grace Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1846 Grace Ave have accessible units?
No, 1846 Grace Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1846 Grace Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1846 Grace Ave has units with dishwashers.

