1846 Grace Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Gorgeous Historical Spanish Townhome - Property Id: 165407



Gorgeous Historical Spanish Town home 2-Story unit with front door in courtyard. 1-car Garage Parking. Living room w/20 ft ceilings and large engraved stone fireplace, formal dining room, kitchen leading to private back patio. Granite counters, central a/c and heat. Stainless steel Bosch appliances, washer/dryer inside of unit. Located on small residential street at base of the hills within walking distance to the Hollywood Bowl, W Hotel Hollywood, Star Walk, Trader Joe's and several theaters, restaurants, clubs and more. This historical Spanish town home is one of the few on the National Historical Register, designed by architects Arthur and Nina Zwebell at the behest of renowned director Cecil B. DeMille. Lovely shared courtyard w/ fountain and private enclosed back patio. It is a private and gated courtyard shared with 9 other homeowners - very well kept and quiet. Lease can be offered both furnished $3,300 or unfurnished $3,600 (6-12 month term). One small pet allowed.

