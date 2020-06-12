1818 N Avenue 51

Amenities

Available as soon as you can move in! Don't miss out on this beautiful bungalow, situated on the cusp of Highland Park and Eagle Rock.This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home features an open concept floor plan, fireplace, and an amazing backyard! The backyard not only features a spacious flat grass area with fruit trees and tons of space to entertain friends, family, and pets; but it also features a beautiful wooden outdoor deck for additional entertainment space! Also, the refrigerator, stove, washer & dryer, and GARDENER are all INCLUDED!!!

The property is just a few blocks North of local trendy restaurants, boutiques and other conveniences which make up this prime North of York location.