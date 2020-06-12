All apartments in Los Angeles
1818 N Avenue 51
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:45 AM

1818 N Avenue 51

1818 North Avenue 51 · No Longer Available
Location

1818 North Avenue 51, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available as soon as you can move in! Don't miss out on this beautiful bungalow, situated on the cusp of Highland Park and Eagle Rock.This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home features an open concept floor plan, fireplace, and an amazing backyard! The backyard not only features a spacious flat grass area with fruit trees and tons of space to entertain friends, family, and pets; but it also features a beautiful wooden outdoor deck for additional entertainment space! Also, the refrigerator, stove, washer & dryer, and GARDENER are all INCLUDED!!!
The property is just a few blocks North of local trendy restaurants, boutiques and other conveniences which make up this prime North of York location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1818 N Avenue 51 have any available units?
1818 N Avenue 51 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1818 N Avenue 51 have?
Some of 1818 N Avenue 51's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1818 N Avenue 51 currently offering any rent specials?
1818 N Avenue 51 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1818 N Avenue 51 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1818 N Avenue 51 is pet friendly.
Does 1818 N Avenue 51 offer parking?
No, 1818 N Avenue 51 does not offer parking.
Does 1818 N Avenue 51 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1818 N Avenue 51 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1818 N Avenue 51 have a pool?
No, 1818 N Avenue 51 does not have a pool.
Does 1818 N Avenue 51 have accessible units?
No, 1818 N Avenue 51 does not have accessible units.
Does 1818 N Avenue 51 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1818 N Avenue 51 does not have units with dishwashers.
