1778 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Location, location, location! Lounge on the open terrace with city views. Canyon landscape surrounds this remodeled Spanish Mediterranean gated home. Conveniently located in the Hollywood Hills just off of the Sunset Strip and Hollywood Blvd and perfect for entertaining. Come escape the traffic and bustle but live only blocks away from it all. Enjoy the new finishes, gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances, impressive wood beam ceilings, arched windows, new over-sized windows, and grand indoor/outdoor open living space with views. An outdoor, 5-tiered, tiled waterfall fountain and bonus 2-tier sun deck situated on a street-to-street lot that completes this legendary Hollywood Hills home. Please take a moment to review the virtual tour link.