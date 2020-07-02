All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1778 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue

1778 North Orange Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1778 North Orange Grove Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Location, location, location! Lounge on the open terrace with city views. Canyon landscape surrounds this remodeled Spanish Mediterranean gated home. Conveniently located in the Hollywood Hills just off of the Sunset Strip and Hollywood Blvd and perfect for entertaining. Come escape the traffic and bustle but live only blocks away from it all. Enjoy the new finishes, gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances, impressive wood beam ceilings, arched windows, new over-sized windows, and grand indoor/outdoor open living space with views. An outdoor, 5-tiered, tiled waterfall fountain and bonus 2-tier sun deck situated on a street-to-street lot that completes this legendary Hollywood Hills home. Please take a moment to review the virtual tour link.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1778 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue have any available units?
1778 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1778 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue have?
Some of 1778 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1778 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1778 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1778 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1778 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1778 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1778 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1778 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1778 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1778 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1778 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1778 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1778 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1778 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1778 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

