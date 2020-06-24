17718 Martha Street

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

New construction, just built in 2018! Be the first to live in this brand new home! Features include 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1200sf of living space. Main living area features a huge kitchen and dining area - quartz counters, new stainless steel appliances, new custom cabinets, walk in pantry - that opens directly into the living room. Vaulted ceiling. Three spacious bedrooms including a master suite with en suite bathroom and walk in closet. Both bathrooms with quartz topped vanities. Smooth ceilings, recessed lighting, travertine floors, dual pane windows throughout. Separate laundry room inside house. Attached one car direct access garage with power available for an electric cars. Gated alley access. This home is an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) on same lot as and behind 17716 Martha. Water included. Owner may consider small pet - call for details. Prime Encino location!