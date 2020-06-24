All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:58 AM

17718 Martha Street

17718 W Martha St · No Longer Available
Location

17718 W Martha St, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
New construction, just built in 2018! Be the first to live in this brand new home! Features include 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1200sf of living space. Main living area features a huge kitchen and dining area - quartz counters, new stainless steel appliances, new custom cabinets, walk in pantry - that opens directly into the living room. Vaulted ceiling. Three spacious bedrooms including a master suite with en suite bathroom and walk in closet. Both bathrooms with quartz topped vanities. Smooth ceilings, recessed lighting, travertine floors, dual pane windows throughout. Separate laundry room inside house. Attached one car direct access garage with power available for an electric cars. Gated alley access. This home is an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) on same lot as and behind 17716 Martha. Water included. Owner may consider small pet - call for details. Prime Encino location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17718 Martha Street have any available units?
17718 Martha Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17718 Martha Street have?
Some of 17718 Martha Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17718 Martha Street currently offering any rent specials?
17718 Martha Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17718 Martha Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17718 Martha Street is pet friendly.
Does 17718 Martha Street offer parking?
Yes, 17718 Martha Street offers parking.
Does 17718 Martha Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17718 Martha Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17718 Martha Street have a pool?
No, 17718 Martha Street does not have a pool.
Does 17718 Martha Street have accessible units?
No, 17718 Martha Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17718 Martha Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17718 Martha Street has units with dishwashers.
