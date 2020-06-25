All apartments in Los Angeles
17644 Hatteras Street
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:24 AM

17644 Hatteras Street

17644 W Hatteras St · No Longer Available
Location

17644 W Hatteras St, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
game room
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Encino Home! Ready for Immediate Move In! - Ideal location of this Charming 2 bedroom Encino Park home on sweeping corner lot with massive detached bonus room in rear yard. Inviting covered front porch welcomes you into this home with all newer upgraded windows, brand new laminate flooring and an upgraded bathroom and kitchen with built-in oven and stove top. Large rear yard with large deck and plenty of space for a garden! Window air conditioning units. Bonus room could be large office, game room or hobby headquarters! Please contact Shannon at (818) 366-8812 office, (818) 792-9515 cell/text or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE4293695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17644 Hatteras Street have any available units?
17644 Hatteras Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17644 Hatteras Street have?
Some of 17644 Hatteras Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17644 Hatteras Street currently offering any rent specials?
17644 Hatteras Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17644 Hatteras Street pet-friendly?
No, 17644 Hatteras Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17644 Hatteras Street offer parking?
No, 17644 Hatteras Street does not offer parking.
Does 17644 Hatteras Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17644 Hatteras Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17644 Hatteras Street have a pool?
No, 17644 Hatteras Street does not have a pool.
Does 17644 Hatteras Street have accessible units?
No, 17644 Hatteras Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17644 Hatteras Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17644 Hatteras Street does not have units with dishwashers.
