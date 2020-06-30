All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17637 Palora Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17637 Palora Street
Last updated May 5 2020 at 12:28 PM

17637 Palora Street

17637 Palora Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17637 Palora Street, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Desirable Mid-Century Modern estate located in Encino, south of the boulevard. Gated and newly remodeled this 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home is ready to be enjoyed. Private, open and bright. The home is 3,495 Sf Ft. and features a large glass enclosed patio with views of the pool from kitchen, family and master bedroom. Gorgeous hardwood floors, kitchen with top of the line, new stainless appliances (6 burner Viking stove, Viking refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher) and Granite counters. 2 gas fireplaces in living room a fireplace in the master bedroom. The updated fifth bedroom features a bathroom, lock off, living room and its own separate entrance. Enclosed, flat back yard. Minutes to shopping, restaurants and schools. Easy access to the Westside and the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17637 Palora Street have any available units?
17637 Palora Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17637 Palora Street have?
Some of 17637 Palora Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17637 Palora Street currently offering any rent specials?
17637 Palora Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17637 Palora Street pet-friendly?
No, 17637 Palora Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17637 Palora Street offer parking?
No, 17637 Palora Street does not offer parking.
Does 17637 Palora Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17637 Palora Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17637 Palora Street have a pool?
Yes, 17637 Palora Street has a pool.
Does 17637 Palora Street have accessible units?
No, 17637 Palora Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17637 Palora Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17637 Palora Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
1454 W. 3rd St
1454 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College