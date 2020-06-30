17637 Palora Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Desirable Mid-Century Modern estate located in Encino, south of the boulevard. Gated and newly remodeled this 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home is ready to be enjoyed. Private, open and bright. The home is 3,495 Sf Ft. and features a large glass enclosed patio with views of the pool from kitchen, family and master bedroom. Gorgeous hardwood floors, kitchen with top of the line, new stainless appliances (6 burner Viking stove, Viking refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher) and Granite counters. 2 gas fireplaces in living room a fireplace in the master bedroom. The updated fifth bedroom features a bathroom, lock off, living room and its own separate entrance. Enclosed, flat back yard. Minutes to shopping, restaurants and schools. Easy access to the Westside and the beach.