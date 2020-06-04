1760 North LAS PALMAS Avenue

Amenities
A beautiful Townhouse in a unique setting away from the bustle of Hollywood. This unit is set in a garden courtyard and was built in the 1930s but has been completely remodeled to a fantastic standard. On 2 levels, the lower having hardwood floors and a bay window that looks out to the gardens. Gas Fireplace, The Kitchen has wood cabinets, Granite worktops, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher and Double sink with a window that floods the areas with light. AC unit with remote control. Upstairs has 2 Lovely bedrooms with plenty of closet space. The Bathroom has a Tub, shower above and is tiled. Laundry on site and a dog run to one side of the community.1 Garage included, Pets may be considered. Water Trash and Gardener. This is a really delightful and different house that will become a great "home" for the successful applicant