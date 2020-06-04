All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:23 AM

1760 North LAS PALMAS Avenue

1760 N Las Palmas Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1760 N Las Palmas Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A beautiful Townhouse in a unique setting away from the bustle of Hollywood. This unit is set in a garden courtyard and was built in the 1930s but has been completely remodeled to a fantastic standard. On 2 levels, the lower having hardwood floors and a bay window that looks out to the gardens. Gas Fireplace, The Kitchen has wood cabinets, Granite worktops, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher and Double sink with a window that floods the areas with light. AC unit with remote control. Upstairs has 2 Lovely bedrooms with plenty of closet space. The Bathroom has a Tub, shower above and is tiled. Laundry on site and a dog run to one side of the community.1 Garage included, Pets may be considered. Water Trash and Gardener. This is a really delightful and different house that will become a great "home" for the successful applicant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1760 North LAS PALMAS Avenue have any available units?
1760 North LAS PALMAS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1760 North LAS PALMAS Avenue have?
Some of 1760 North LAS PALMAS Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1760 North LAS PALMAS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1760 North LAS PALMAS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1760 North LAS PALMAS Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1760 North LAS PALMAS Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1760 North LAS PALMAS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1760 North LAS PALMAS Avenue offers parking.
Does 1760 North LAS PALMAS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1760 North LAS PALMAS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1760 North LAS PALMAS Avenue have a pool?
No, 1760 North LAS PALMAS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1760 North LAS PALMAS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1760 North LAS PALMAS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1760 North LAS PALMAS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1760 North LAS PALMAS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
