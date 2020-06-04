1760 North LAS PALMAS Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard dog park on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A beautiful Townhouse in a unique setting away from the bustle of Hollywood. This unit is set in a garden courtyard and was built in the 1930s but has been completely remodeled to a fantastic standard. On 2 levels, the lower having hardwood floors and a bay window that looks out to the gardens. Gas Fireplace, The Kitchen has wood cabinets, Granite worktops, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher and Double sink with a window that floods the areas with light. AC unit with remote control. Upstairs has 2 Lovely bedrooms with plenty of closet space. The Bathroom has a Tub, shower above and is tiled. Laundry on site and a dog run to one side of the community.1 Garage included, Pets may be considered. Water Trash and Gardener. This is a really delightful and different house that will become a great "home" for the successful applicant