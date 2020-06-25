All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:44 AM

1753 North KENMORE Avenue

1753 N Kenmore Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1753 N Kenmore Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

This uniquely modern apartment was built in 2000 and features high vaulted ceilings as well as views of the Griffith Observatory. Located upstairs and in back of a quiet fourplex in trendy Los Feliz, the unit is convenient to Griffith Park and the shops, restaurants and movie theaters of Los Feliz Village. Each bedroom features a large closet with mirrored sliding doors. The unit was recently renovated , and now features stainless fridge and dishwasher and generous cabinet space. The Caesarstone counter is large enough for barstool seating underneath. Engineered dark wood flooring runs throughout most of the unit. 2nd floor unit with parking below and no one above or below you. Free shared laundry downstairs and covered parking for 2 cars side by side.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1753 North KENMORE Avenue have any available units?
1753 North KENMORE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1753 North KENMORE Avenue have?
Some of 1753 North KENMORE Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1753 North KENMORE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1753 North KENMORE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1753 North KENMORE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1753 North KENMORE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1753 North KENMORE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1753 North KENMORE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1753 North KENMORE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1753 North KENMORE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1753 North KENMORE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1753 North KENMORE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1753 North KENMORE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1753 North KENMORE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1753 North KENMORE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1753 North KENMORE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
