1753 North KENMORE Avenue

Amenities

This uniquely modern apartment was built in 2000 and features high vaulted ceilings as well as views of the Griffith Observatory. Located upstairs and in back of a quiet fourplex in trendy Los Feliz, the unit is convenient to Griffith Park and the shops, restaurants and movie theaters of Los Feliz Village. Each bedroom features a large closet with mirrored sliding doors. The unit was recently renovated , and now features stainless fridge and dishwasher and generous cabinet space. The Caesarstone counter is large enough for barstool seating underneath. Engineered dark wood flooring runs throughout most of the unit. 2nd floor unit with parking below and no one above or below you. Free shared laundry downstairs and covered parking for 2 cars side by side.