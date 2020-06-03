All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:53 AM

17520 EMBASSY Drive

17520 Embassy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17520 Embassy Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

all utils included
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Brand new Extra large Studio walking distance to Ventura!! Located in Amestoy Estates this large Studio offers privacy as well as a centralized location. Recently built with central AC a new kitchen and new bath this gorgeous unit is a perfect place to call home. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17520 EMBASSY Drive have any available units?
17520 EMBASSY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17520 EMBASSY Drive have?
Some of 17520 EMBASSY Drive's amenities include all utils included, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17520 EMBASSY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17520 EMBASSY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17520 EMBASSY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17520 EMBASSY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17520 EMBASSY Drive offer parking?
No, 17520 EMBASSY Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17520 EMBASSY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17520 EMBASSY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17520 EMBASSY Drive have a pool?
No, 17520 EMBASSY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17520 EMBASSY Drive have accessible units?
No, 17520 EMBASSY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17520 EMBASSY Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17520 EMBASSY Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
