17520 EMBASSY Drive

Brand new Extra large Studio walking distance to Ventura!! Located in Amestoy Estates this large Studio offers privacy as well as a centralized location. Recently built with central AC a new kitchen and new bath this gorgeous unit is a perfect place to call home. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
