Last updated March 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

16485 Garvin Drive

16485 Garvin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16485 Garvin Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
NEW LISTING! Be the talk of the town in this South of Boulevard WOW Encino lease! SHORT TERM POSSIBLE! Corner, Cul-De-Sac sprawling lot that shouts your name! Tudor Castle is incredible! 4 bedrooms plus 5 baths with close to 4,000 SqFt of SINGLE LEVEL living space & Huge Level 20,000+ SqFt Lot. This beauty boasts an executive custom hardscaped pool & spa! Enter the gated property w designer pavers to the direct access 3 car garage. This 1 level home has it all! Lush landscape! A dramatic covered step up front w oak double door & beveled glass! Home has hardwood crown molding & flooring throughout. Wide hallways that lead to flowing rooms! 3 fireplaces & french doors! Recessed lighting! Designer chandeliers. Entertainers living area! Plan your dinner parties in the grand dining room w/coved ceilings. Built-ins & more!Game-Family room with beamed ceilings! Step up to the wet-bar & relax while you view the incredible scenery outdoors through the windows of light! Calling all chefs! The gourmet eat-in kitchen w/two sinks, center island w granite, microwave, food warmer, double oven, built in refrigerator, built in corner desk area too! Huge walk in closet! 2 Zone A/C! Security System!Luxuriate in Step-Up Master marble tub. Washer/Dryer room!Maid's quarters w/ 3/4 bath! Incredible landscape! Entertainers paradise with much space. Play areas! A private beach feel complete with sandbox!Award winning Lanai Elementary School District! Perfection!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16485 Garvin Drive have any available units?
16485 Garvin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16485 Garvin Drive have?
Some of 16485 Garvin Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16485 Garvin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16485 Garvin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16485 Garvin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16485 Garvin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16485 Garvin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16485 Garvin Drive offers parking.
Does 16485 Garvin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16485 Garvin Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16485 Garvin Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16485 Garvin Drive has a pool.
Does 16485 Garvin Drive have accessible units?
No, 16485 Garvin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16485 Garvin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16485 Garvin Drive has units with dishwashers.
