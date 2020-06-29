16485 Garvin Drive

Amenities
NEW LISTING! Be the talk of the town in this South of Boulevard WOW Encino lease! SHORT TERM POSSIBLE! Corner, Cul-De-Sac sprawling lot that shouts your name! Tudor Castle is incredible! 4 bedrooms plus 5 baths with close to 4,000 SqFt of SINGLE LEVEL living space & Huge Level 20,000+ SqFt Lot. This beauty boasts an executive custom hardscaped pool & spa! Enter the gated property w designer pavers to the direct access 3 car garage. This 1 level home has it all! Lush landscape! A dramatic covered step up front w oak double door & beveled glass! Home has hardwood crown molding & flooring throughout. Wide hallways that lead to flowing rooms! 3 fireplaces & french doors! Recessed lighting! Designer chandeliers. Entertainers living area! Plan your dinner parties in the grand dining room w/coved ceilings. Built-ins & more!Game-Family room with beamed ceilings! Step up to the wet-bar & relax while you view the incredible scenery outdoors through the windows of light! Calling all chefs! The gourmet eat-in kitchen w/two sinks, center island w granite, microwave, food warmer, double oven, built in refrigerator, built in corner desk area too! Huge walk in closet! 2 Zone A/C! Security System!Luxuriate in Step-Up Master marble tub. Washer/Dryer room!Maid's quarters w/ 3/4 bath! Incredible landscape! Entertainers paradise with much space. Play areas! A private beach feel complete with sandbox!Award winning Lanai Elementary School District! Perfection!