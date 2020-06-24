All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1640 ELECTRIC Avenue
Last updated June 20 2019 at 2:12 PM

1640 ELECTRIC Avenue

1640 Electric Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1640 Electric Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
range
Property Amenities
Charming Craftsman on Electric! Your own private sanctuary in the Heart of Venice! Beautiful, natural light shines from several large skylights, highlighting the clean, beach-like feel of white walls and warm hardwood floors. This 3bd, 2ba home is the quintessential California turn of the century bungalow that has been remodeled with astute attention to detail, creating a private compound that blends the beauty of old world and new world. Partially furnished, this home is nearly move-in ready. Updated bathrooms and kitchen bring modern convenience while pitched ceilings and architectural beams bring the bungalow charm. The home also features 2 sets of french patio doors that open up to a large private outdoor space with a pergola for shade and a large grapefruit tree. Close to the beach and just a short walk to Abbot Kinney and all of the shopping and dining Venice has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1640 ELECTRIC Avenue have any available units?
1640 ELECTRIC Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1640 ELECTRIC Avenue have?
Some of 1640 ELECTRIC Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1640 ELECTRIC Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1640 ELECTRIC Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1640 ELECTRIC Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1640 ELECTRIC Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1640 ELECTRIC Avenue offer parking?
No, 1640 ELECTRIC Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1640 ELECTRIC Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1640 ELECTRIC Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1640 ELECTRIC Avenue have a pool?
No, 1640 ELECTRIC Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1640 ELECTRIC Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1640 ELECTRIC Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1640 ELECTRIC Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1640 ELECTRIC Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
