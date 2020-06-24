1640 ELECTRIC Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming Craftsman on Electric! Your own private sanctuary in the Heart of Venice! Beautiful, natural light shines from several large skylights, highlighting the clean, beach-like feel of white walls and warm hardwood floors. This 3bd, 2ba home is the quintessential California turn of the century bungalow that has been remodeled with astute attention to detail, creating a private compound that blends the beauty of old world and new world. Partially furnished, this home is nearly move-in ready. Updated bathrooms and kitchen bring modern convenience while pitched ceilings and architectural beams bring the bungalow charm. The home also features 2 sets of french patio doors that open up to a large private outdoor space with a pergola for shade and a large grapefruit tree. Close to the beach and just a short walk to Abbot Kinney and all of the shopping and dining Venice has to offer!