1630 Winona Boulevard

Upgraded with a meticulous attention to detail and commitment to quality, this 3 Bed 2.5 bath house boasts a modern interior with designer finishes and fixtures. With laminate floors & recessed lights throughout, a kitchen with custom white cabinetry, quartz countertops, tiled backsplash and stainless steel appliances. The bathroom is complete with tiled walls in the shower, beautiful floors and rain shower. The master bedroom with walk in close and private bath. The indoor washer and dryer, heating and air conditioning bring the comforts and convenience of home. Enjoy the outdoor patio breezes. This home offers the sophistication you've been searching for in Hollywood, complete with 2 tandem driveway parking walkable to great restaurants, coffee shops and the Metro. Excellent location near Griffith Park & trails & easy freeway access. Landlord pays for Water.