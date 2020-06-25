All apartments in Los Angeles
1630 Winona Boulevard

1630 Winona Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1630 Winona Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90027
East Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Upgraded with a meticulous attention to detail and commitment to quality, this 3 Bed 2.5 bath house boasts a modern interior with designer finishes and fixtures. With laminate floors & recessed lights throughout, a kitchen with custom white cabinetry, quartz countertops, tiled backsplash and stainless steel appliances. The bathroom is complete with tiled walls in the shower, beautiful floors and rain shower. The master bedroom with walk in close and private bath. The indoor washer and dryer, heating and air conditioning bring the comforts and convenience of home. Enjoy the outdoor patio breezes. This home offers the sophistication you've been searching for in Hollywood, complete with 2 tandem driveway parking walkable to great restaurants, coffee shops and the Metro. Excellent location near Griffith Park & trails & easy freeway access. Landlord pays for Water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 Winona Boulevard have any available units?
1630 Winona Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1630 Winona Boulevard have?
Some of 1630 Winona Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 Winona Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1630 Winona Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 Winona Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1630 Winona Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1630 Winona Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1630 Winona Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1630 Winona Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1630 Winona Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 Winona Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1630 Winona Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1630 Winona Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1630 Winona Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 Winona Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1630 Winona Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
