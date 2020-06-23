16244 Malden st

Amenities
Family Home Open house Saturday 13 /11am to 4pm - Property Id: 100857
Beautiful property located 5 minutes away from the 405 freeway, 10 minutes from the Northridge mall, 10 minutes from Universal Studios Hollywood, 30 minutes from LAX (with regular traffic). minutes away from Balboa Lake Park.
Home has a beautiful back yard ready to entertain with a barbecue, bar and fire pit.
Recently remodeled with secured windows and doors, is wired with a security system.
House is located in a cul-de-sac in quiet street with family homes. Main bedroom includes an open concept bath with a hot tub.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100857
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4713356)