Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

16244 Malden st

16244 Malden Street · No Longer Available
Location

16244 Malden Street, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
hot tub
Family Home Open house Saturday 13 /11am to 4pm - Property Id: 100857

Open house Saturday 13 11:30am to 4pm
Beautiful property located 5 minutes away from the 405 freeway, 10 minutes from the Northridge mall, 10 minutes from Universal Studios Hollywood, 30 minutes from LAX (with regular traffic). minutes away from Balboa Lake Park.
Home has a beautiful back yard ready to entertain with a barbecue, bar and fire pit.
Recently remodeled with secured windows and doors, is wired with a security system.
House is located in a cul-de-sac in quiet street with family homes. Main bedroom includes an open concept bath with a hot tub.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100857
Property Id 100857

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4713356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16244 Malden st have any available units?
16244 Malden st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16244 Malden st have?
Some of 16244 Malden st's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16244 Malden st currently offering any rent specials?
16244 Malden st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16244 Malden st pet-friendly?
No, 16244 Malden st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16244 Malden st offer parking?
No, 16244 Malden st does not offer parking.
Does 16244 Malden st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16244 Malden st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16244 Malden st have a pool?
No, 16244 Malden st does not have a pool.
Does 16244 Malden st have accessible units?
No, 16244 Malden st does not have accessible units.
Does 16244 Malden st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16244 Malden st has units with dishwashers.
