Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1618 Reeves Street

1618 Reeves Street · No Longer Available
Location

1618 Reeves Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
sauna
Beautifully maintained 5 bedroom split level family home for rent in the heart of Beverlywood. All bedrooms include ensuite bathrooms, plus an additional guest bathroom. Giant master suite with walk-in closet, master bath includes deep jacuzzi tub, double sinks and double shower with wet sauna. Den, formal dining room, pool, separate laundry room includes washer and dryer, and hardwood floors throughout entire home. Open air kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, huge island, 2 sinks, 6 burner gas cooktop, double ovens, granite countertops, built in microwave, dishwasher and Subzero refrigerator. Custom cabinetry, custom closets, huge outdoor patio on second level plus front facing balcony, skylights, 2-car garage plus extra long driveway that can accommodate several parked cars. Central AC and heat, LED recessed lighting, brand new energy efficient pool pump/heater, updated double paned windows, 3 fireplaces and abundant closet space. Owner pays for gardener and pool maintenance. Centrally located on one of the best streets in the Beverlywood HOA with friendly neighbors, walking distance to shopping, schools and places of worship. This exceptionally light, modern home with classic appeal with not last long. Owner pays HOA fees, pool maintenance and gardener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1618 Reeves Street have any available units?
1618 Reeves Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1618 Reeves Street have?
Some of 1618 Reeves Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1618 Reeves Street currently offering any rent specials?
1618 Reeves Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 Reeves Street pet-friendly?
No, 1618 Reeves Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1618 Reeves Street offer parking?
Yes, 1618 Reeves Street does offer parking.
Does 1618 Reeves Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1618 Reeves Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 Reeves Street have a pool?
Yes, 1618 Reeves Street has a pool.
Does 1618 Reeves Street have accessible units?
No, 1618 Reeves Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1618 Reeves Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1618 Reeves Street has units with dishwashers.
