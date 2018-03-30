1618 Reeves Street

Amenities

Beautifully maintained 5 bedroom split level family home for rent in the heart of Beverlywood. All bedrooms include ensuite bathrooms, plus an additional guest bathroom. Giant master suite with walk-in closet, master bath includes deep jacuzzi tub, double sinks and double shower with wet sauna. Den, formal dining room, pool, separate laundry room includes washer and dryer, and hardwood floors throughout entire home. Open air kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, huge island, 2 sinks, 6 burner gas cooktop, double ovens, granite countertops, built in microwave, dishwasher and Subzero refrigerator. Custom cabinetry, custom closets, huge outdoor patio on second level plus front facing balcony, skylights, 2-car garage plus extra long driveway that can accommodate several parked cars. Central AC and heat, LED recessed lighting, brand new energy efficient pool pump/heater, updated double paned windows, 3 fireplaces and abundant closet space. Owner pays for gardener and pool maintenance. Centrally located on one of the best streets in the Beverlywood HOA with friendly neighbors, walking distance to shopping, schools and places of worship. This exceptionally light, modern home with classic appeal with not last long. Owner pays HOA fees, pool maintenance and gardener.