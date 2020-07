Amenities

Brand new and walk in ready. extensively remodeled and built to code. one bedroom very private independent unit on a gated property. Quiet neighborhood, furnished and exclusive back patio facing bedroom window. Shared side patio with garden. Recessed lighting. french door, new flooring. Full size closet in bedroom and ceiling fan and plenty of cabinet space in kitchen and restroom. New flooring and well maintained property.