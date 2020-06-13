1601 Barry Avenue Unit 5

Amenities

Take advantage of the one time move-in discount of $500 when you sign the lease on or before the 31st of January, 2020.



Classic, 2 BEDROOMS, 1.5-BATHROOMS APARTMENT in an energetic neighborhood in West Los Angeles.



The well-lit UNFURNISHED interior features polished hardwood floors throughout. The galley-type kitchen is complete with granite countertops with backsplash, fine dark-toned wooden cabinets and drawers with plenty of storage space, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. The bedroom has a built-in closet. Its bathroom, meanwhile, has a large vanity cabinet and a shower stall enclosed in an aluminum-framed sliding glass panel. Other appliances include a shared washer/dryer and for climate control, air conditioning and gas heating are installed.



The exterior features a balcony with a view of the area and a single-car covered carport available for parking. Storage is located in the parking lot. Pets are welcome with dogs no more than 10lbs and a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Tenant is responsible for water, gas, electricity (DWP), cable, and internet (Spectrum). The landlord will cover the sewage and trash utilities.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=CGBzdmzSpnK



The propertys Walkscore is 91/100 and Bikescore is 86/100. This is a Walkers Paradise and Very Bikeable location where daily errands do not require a car and biking is convenient.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Stoner Park, Westwood Dog Park, Ishihara Park, and Los Angeles National Veterans Park.



Bus lines:

15 Barrington Ave - 0.1 mile

1 Main St & Santa Monica Blvd/UCLA - 0.1 mile

4 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

704 Metro Rapid Line - 0.1 mile



Rail Lines:

Metro Expo Line (806) - 0.8 mile



