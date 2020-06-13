All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:44 PM

1601 Barry Avenue Unit 5

1601 Barry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1601 Barry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
parking
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Take advantage of the one time move-in discount of $500 when you sign the lease on or before the 31st of January, 2020.

Classic, 2 BEDROOMS, 1.5-BATHROOMS APARTMENT in an energetic neighborhood in West Los Angeles.

The well-lit UNFURNISHED interior features polished hardwood floors throughout. The galley-type kitchen is complete with granite countertops with backsplash, fine dark-toned wooden cabinets and drawers with plenty of storage space, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. The bedroom has a built-in closet. Its bathroom, meanwhile, has a large vanity cabinet and a shower stall enclosed in an aluminum-framed sliding glass panel. Other appliances include a shared washer/dryer and for climate control, air conditioning and gas heating are installed.

The exterior features a balcony with a view of the area and a single-car covered carport available for parking. Storage is located in the parking lot. Pets are welcome with dogs no more than 10lbs and a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Tenant is responsible for water, gas, electricity (DWP), cable, and internet (Spectrum). The landlord will cover the sewage and trash utilities.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=CGBzdmzSpnK

The propertys Walkscore is 91/100 and Bikescore is 86/100. This is a Walkers Paradise and Very Bikeable location where daily errands do not require a car and biking is convenient.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Stoner Park, Westwood Dog Park, Ishihara Park, and Los Angeles National Veterans Park.

Bus lines:
15 Barrington Ave - 0.1 mile
1 Main St & Santa Monica Blvd/UCLA - 0.1 mile
4 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
704 Metro Rapid Line - 0.1 mile

Rail Lines:
Metro Expo Line (806) - 0.8 mile

(RLNE5426390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Barry Avenue Unit 5 have any available units?
1601 Barry Avenue Unit 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 Barry Avenue Unit 5 have?
Some of 1601 Barry Avenue Unit 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 Barry Avenue Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Barry Avenue Unit 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Barry Avenue Unit 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 Barry Avenue Unit 5 is pet friendly.
Does 1601 Barry Avenue Unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 1601 Barry Avenue Unit 5 offers parking.
Does 1601 Barry Avenue Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1601 Barry Avenue Unit 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Barry Avenue Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 1601 Barry Avenue Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Barry Avenue Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 1601 Barry Avenue Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Barry Avenue Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 Barry Avenue Unit 5 has units with dishwashers.

