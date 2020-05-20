1595 Lindacrest Drive

Amenities

One-of-a-kind and effortlessly luxurious, this Tuscan-style villa mansion in Beverly Hills, built in 1993, with 5 Suit- bedrooms and 2 Powder room . Gated, with a spacious courtyard that features a stylish, European fountain. Stunning, light-filled entrance that leads into the main floor, which consists of a large living room with fireplace, dining room, powder room, sitting area, and state-of-the-art kitchen with fireplace. Upstairs, you will find 3 bedroom suites with 3 beautiful marble baths. French doors open to large balconies, featuring gorgeous hilltop views. On the lower level, you will find a large family room equipped with bar and fireplace, a powder room, and 2 additional bedrooms with Full- baths. Hardwood floors and granite counter-tops throughout the mansion for timeless sophistication. Comes with its own gymnasium and terraced lap pool.