15932 Ward Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Offering this 2018 NEW CONSTRUCTION home in highly-coveted Lake Balboa nestled at the end of a PRIVATE, GATED, 4-home cul-de-sac. This home features a spacious, modern kitchen with a large center island, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen opens up to a grand Family Room absorbing copious amounts of natural light with tall ceilings and a cozy fireplace. Downstairs Bedroom with adjacent full bath offers plenty of utility to suit your needs. Master Suite boasts a large walk-in closet and en-suite Bathroom featuring dual sinks, a soaking tub, and separate shower. Home is equipped with an oversized, attached 2-car garage and new (2018) Washer/Dryer in Laundry Room. Luscious artificial sod covers the spacious Backyard. RING doorbell included. This central location is minutes from all the restaurants, shops, and nightlife Lake Balboa, Sherman Oaks, Studio City and Encino have to offer and the 405/101 freeways.