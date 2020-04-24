All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

15932 Ward Court

15932 Ward Ct · No Longer Available
Location

15932 Ward Ct, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Offering this 2018 NEW CONSTRUCTION home in highly-coveted Lake Balboa nestled at the end of a PRIVATE, GATED, 4-home cul-de-sac. This home features a spacious, modern kitchen with a large center island, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen opens up to a grand Family Room absorbing copious amounts of natural light with tall ceilings and a cozy fireplace. Downstairs Bedroom with adjacent full bath offers plenty of utility to suit your needs. Master Suite boasts a large walk-in closet and en-suite Bathroom featuring dual sinks, a soaking tub, and separate shower. Home is equipped with an oversized, attached 2-car garage and new (2018) Washer/Dryer in Laundry Room. Luscious artificial sod covers the spacious Backyard. RING doorbell included. This central location is minutes from all the restaurants, shops, and nightlife Lake Balboa, Sherman Oaks, Studio City and Encino have to offer and the 405/101 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15932 Ward Court have any available units?
15932 Ward Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15932 Ward Court have?
Some of 15932 Ward Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15932 Ward Court currently offering any rent specials?
15932 Ward Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15932 Ward Court pet-friendly?
No, 15932 Ward Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15932 Ward Court offer parking?
Yes, 15932 Ward Court offers parking.
Does 15932 Ward Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15932 Ward Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15932 Ward Court have a pool?
No, 15932 Ward Court does not have a pool.
Does 15932 Ward Court have accessible units?
No, 15932 Ward Court does not have accessible units.
Does 15932 Ward Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15932 Ward Court has units with dishwashers.
