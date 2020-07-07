15705 WOODVALE Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful Royal Oaks home greets you with it's distinctive landscaping and circular driveway. Spacious living areas with hardwood flooring, custom crown molding, surrounded by walls of glass windows and doors opening to the majestic private grounds create and indoor/outdoor feel. There is a cozy den/TV room. The airy granite gourmet kitchen boasts top-of-the-line stainless steal appliances, custom cabinetry, and a sunny breakfast nook. The master suite is a true sanctuary with a cushioned bay window seat for relaxing, lots of built-in for your storage needs, walk-in closet and a lavish bathroom. The living room & master open to a deck that has a built-in barbecue. Beyond the deck is the swimmers pool and yard encircled by a mature landscaping creating complete PRIVACY. Large Screen TV with surround sound in Den to be included.GREAT PLACE TO CALL HOME.