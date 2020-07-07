All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:50 PM

15705 WOODVALE Road

15705 W Woodvale Road · No Longer Available
Location

15705 W Woodvale Road, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful Royal Oaks home greets you with it's distinctive landscaping and circular driveway. Spacious living areas with hardwood flooring, custom crown molding, surrounded by walls of glass windows and doors opening to the majestic private grounds create and indoor/outdoor feel. There is a cozy den/TV room. The airy granite gourmet kitchen boasts top-of-the-line stainless steal appliances, custom cabinetry, and a sunny breakfast nook. The master suite is a true sanctuary with a cushioned bay window seat for relaxing, lots of built-in for your storage needs, walk-in closet and a lavish bathroom. The living room & master open to a deck that has a built-in barbecue. Beyond the deck is the swimmers pool and yard encircled by a mature landscaping creating complete PRIVACY. Large Screen TV with surround sound in Den to be included.GREAT PLACE TO CALL HOME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15705 WOODVALE Road have any available units?
15705 WOODVALE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15705 WOODVALE Road have?
Some of 15705 WOODVALE Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15705 WOODVALE Road currently offering any rent specials?
15705 WOODVALE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15705 WOODVALE Road pet-friendly?
No, 15705 WOODVALE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15705 WOODVALE Road offer parking?
Yes, 15705 WOODVALE Road offers parking.
Does 15705 WOODVALE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15705 WOODVALE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15705 WOODVALE Road have a pool?
Yes, 15705 WOODVALE Road has a pool.
Does 15705 WOODVALE Road have accessible units?
No, 15705 WOODVALE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15705 WOODVALE Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 15705 WOODVALE Road does not have units with dishwashers.

