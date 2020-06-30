All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15605 W Lilli Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15605 W Lilli Way
Last updated February 12 2020 at 9:25 AM

15605 W Lilli Way

15605 W Lilli Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Van Nuys
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15605 W Lilli Way, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Van Nuys

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NEWER CONSTRUCTION: Firmament Village, is an exclusive community of 9 homes on a private Cul-de-Sac located in the highly sought after CHISHOLM ESTATES neighborhood. This home features four bedrooms + a loft and 3 bathrooms. First floor has a bedroom + a full bath. Beautifully appointed kitchens with either white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, designer selected glass tile backsplashes, Bertazonni stainless appliances, and wall mounted professional range hoods. Master suites include large walk in closets, quartz countertops, oversized master showers, and vanities with double sinks. These SMART AND ENERGY EFFICIENT GREEN HOMES, feature dual zone heating and cooling, ECOBEE smart home thermostats, Smartlock entry locks, USB charging ports, tankless water heaters, recessed LED lighting, future solar and electric car charging prewire. All homes feature laundry rooms conveniently located on the second floor, with quartz counters, laundry sinks and plenty of storage. Exteriors feature, hand set masonry veneers, vinyl fencing, and beautiful front yard landscaping, and many more features you must visit to experience. Seller will accept Bitcoin as a means of payment for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15605 W Lilli Way have any available units?
15605 W Lilli Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15605 W Lilli Way have?
Some of 15605 W Lilli Way's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15605 W Lilli Way currently offering any rent specials?
15605 W Lilli Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15605 W Lilli Way pet-friendly?
No, 15605 W Lilli Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15605 W Lilli Way offer parking?
No, 15605 W Lilli Way does not offer parking.
Does 15605 W Lilli Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15605 W Lilli Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15605 W Lilli Way have a pool?
No, 15605 W Lilli Way does not have a pool.
Does 15605 W Lilli Way have accessible units?
No, 15605 W Lilli Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15605 W Lilli Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15605 W Lilli Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College