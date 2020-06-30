15605 W Lilli Way

Amenities

dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets range

Unit Amenities dishwasher range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

NEWER CONSTRUCTION: Firmament Village, is an exclusive community of 9 homes on a private Cul-de-Sac located in the highly sought after CHISHOLM ESTATES neighborhood. This home features four bedrooms + a loft and 3 bathrooms. First floor has a bedroom + a full bath. Beautifully appointed kitchens with either white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, designer selected glass tile backsplashes, Bertazonni stainless appliances, and wall mounted professional range hoods. Master suites include large walk in closets, quartz countertops, oversized master showers, and vanities with double sinks. These SMART AND ENERGY EFFICIENT GREEN HOMES, feature dual zone heating and cooling, ECOBEE smart home thermostats, Smartlock entry locks, USB charging ports, tankless water heaters, recessed LED lighting, future solar and electric car charging prewire. All homes feature laundry rooms conveniently located on the second floor, with quartz counters, laundry sinks and plenty of storage. Exteriors feature, hand set masonry veneers, vinyl fencing, and beautiful front yard landscaping, and many more features you must visit to experience. Seller will accept Bitcoin as a means of payment for rent.