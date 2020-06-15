15501 MILLDALE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Welcome home to this furnished, nearly new Architectural located up a long gated and private drive at the end of a beautiful and charming cul-de-sac street in upper Bel Air. Boasting over 5,400 square feet, this magnificent home situated on over an acre of wooded landscape was handcrafted with great love and care and includes imported hardwoods, top-drawer finishes and precision detailing. High-end appliances are found throughout the home, along with an automation system that remotely controls all aspects of the home's functions from your iPad or iPhone. The surrounding grounds and pool area are replete with mature trees, terraced trails, fruit trees and vegetable gardens. An unusually fine lease offering, indeed.