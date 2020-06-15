All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 28 2020 at 1:42 AM

15501 MILLDALE Drive

15501 Milldale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15501 Milldale Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Welcome home to this furnished, nearly new Architectural located up a long gated and private drive at the end of a beautiful and charming cul-de-sac street in upper Bel Air. Boasting over 5,400 square feet, this magnificent home situated on over an acre of wooded landscape was handcrafted with great love and care and includes imported hardwoods, top-drawer finishes and precision detailing. High-end appliances are found throughout the home, along with an automation system that remotely controls all aspects of the home's functions from your iPad or iPhone. The surrounding grounds and pool area are replete with mature trees, terraced trails, fruit trees and vegetable gardens. An unusually fine lease offering, indeed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15501 MILLDALE Drive have any available units?
15501 MILLDALE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15501 MILLDALE Drive have?
Some of 15501 MILLDALE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15501 MILLDALE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15501 MILLDALE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15501 MILLDALE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15501 MILLDALE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15501 MILLDALE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15501 MILLDALE Drive offers parking.
Does 15501 MILLDALE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15501 MILLDALE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15501 MILLDALE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15501 MILLDALE Drive has a pool.
Does 15501 MILLDALE Drive have accessible units?
No, 15501 MILLDALE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15501 MILLDALE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15501 MILLDALE Drive has units with dishwashers.

