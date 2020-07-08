All apartments in Los Angeles
15165 Magnolia Blvd., Unit C

15165 Magnolia Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

15165 Magnolia Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Tri-level Sherman Oaks 2+2.5 w/tons of great amenities! (15165 Magnolia) - Tri-level, Sherman Oaks townhome available FOR LEASE! Features include: open floorplan w/2BR + 2.5BA + over 1500 SQF; living room w/fireplace; formal dining area; upgraded kitchen w/walk-in pantry, granite countertops + appliances included (stove/oven + dishwasher); central heat + air; hardwood flooring throughout; washer + dryer included; upstairs master suite w/large closet + three-quarter bath offering double sinks; patio; attached, 2 car garage w/auto opener; community features paddle ball court, tennis court, pool + spa; water, trash + basic cable included; 1 small dog considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com. Please review posted rules for entry - https://www.dropbox.com/preview/H%26H%20Office/Covid-19/CAR%20Forms/CAR%20PRE%20-%20Posted%20Rules%20for%20Entry.pdf?role=personal

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5858120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15165 Magnolia Blvd., Unit C have any available units?
15165 Magnolia Blvd., Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15165 Magnolia Blvd., Unit C have?
Some of 15165 Magnolia Blvd., Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15165 Magnolia Blvd., Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
15165 Magnolia Blvd., Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15165 Magnolia Blvd., Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 15165 Magnolia Blvd., Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 15165 Magnolia Blvd., Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 15165 Magnolia Blvd., Unit C offers parking.
Does 15165 Magnolia Blvd., Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15165 Magnolia Blvd., Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15165 Magnolia Blvd., Unit C have a pool?
Yes, 15165 Magnolia Blvd., Unit C has a pool.
Does 15165 Magnolia Blvd., Unit C have accessible units?
No, 15165 Magnolia Blvd., Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 15165 Magnolia Blvd., Unit C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15165 Magnolia Blvd., Unit C has units with dishwashers.
