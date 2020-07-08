15165 Magnolia Blvd., Unit C

Amenities

Tri-level Sherman Oaks 2+2.5 w/tons of great amenities! (15165 Magnolia) - Tri-level, Sherman Oaks townhome available FOR LEASE! Features include: open floorplan w/2BR + 2.5BA + over 1500 SQF; living room w/fireplace; formal dining area; upgraded kitchen w/walk-in pantry, granite countertops + appliances included (stove/oven + dishwasher); central heat + air; hardwood flooring throughout; washer + dryer included; upstairs master suite w/large closet + three-quarter bath offering double sinks; patio; attached, 2 car garage w/auto opener; community features paddle ball court, tennis court, pool + spa; water, trash + basic cable included; 1 small dog considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com. Please review posted rules for entry - https://www.dropbox.com/preview/H%26H%20Office/Covid-19/CAR%20Forms/CAR%20PRE%20-%20Posted%20Rules%20for%20Entry.pdf?role=personal



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5858120)