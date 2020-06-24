All apartments in Los Angeles
15020 Encanto Dr

15020 Encanto Dr · No Longer Available
Location

15020 Encanto Dr, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Pleased to present this 5 bed 4.5 bath house in Sherman Oaks.

Condo highlights:
Gorgeous, recently remodeled luxury home
Granite floors and fresh carpet
Top appliances-Viking cooktop, Sub Zero fridge
Kitchen features a breakfast nook
3 fireplaces for extra warmth
Master bedroom has a balcony and private bath with a shower and spa
Rec room
AC/Heat
Washer and dryer provided
City Views

Great location:
South of the Blvd!
3 minute walk to Deervale-Stone Canyon Park
4 minute drive to Ventura Blvd-offers food, drinks, and shopping
4 minutes to Whole Foods
7 minutes to 101 access
15 minute drive to UCLA
17 minutes to downtown Santa Monica

Pets Negotiable!

Tenant responsible for utilities

...A perfect place to make your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15020 Encanto Dr have any available units?
15020 Encanto Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15020 Encanto Dr have?
Some of 15020 Encanto Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15020 Encanto Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15020 Encanto Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15020 Encanto Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15020 Encanto Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15020 Encanto Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15020 Encanto Dr offers parking.
Does 15020 Encanto Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15020 Encanto Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15020 Encanto Dr have a pool?
No, 15020 Encanto Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15020 Encanto Dr have accessible units?
No, 15020 Encanto Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15020 Encanto Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15020 Encanto Dr has units with dishwashers.
