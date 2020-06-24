15020 Encanto Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Pleased to present this 5 bed 4.5 bath house in Sherman Oaks.



Condo highlights:

Gorgeous, recently remodeled luxury home

Granite floors and fresh carpet

Top appliances-Viking cooktop, Sub Zero fridge

Kitchen features a breakfast nook

3 fireplaces for extra warmth

Master bedroom has a balcony and private bath with a shower and spa

Rec room

AC/Heat

Washer and dryer provided

City Views



Great location:

South of the Blvd!

3 minute walk to Deervale-Stone Canyon Park

4 minute drive to Ventura Blvd-offers food, drinks, and shopping

4 minutes to Whole Foods

7 minutes to 101 access

15 minute drive to UCLA

17 minutes to downtown Santa Monica



Pets Negotiable!



Tenant responsible for utilities



...A perfect place to make your new home!