15020 Encanto Dr

Amenities
Pleased to present this 5 bed 4.5 bath house in Sherman Oaks.
Condo highlights:
Gorgeous, recently remodeled luxury home
Granite floors and fresh carpet
Top appliances-Viking cooktop, Sub Zero fridge
Kitchen features a breakfast nook
3 fireplaces for extra warmth
Master bedroom has a balcony and private bath with a shower and spa
Rec room
AC/Heat
Washer and dryer provided
City Views
Great location:
South of the Blvd!
3 minute walk to Deervale-Stone Canyon Park
4 minute drive to Ventura Blvd-offers food, drinks, and shopping
4 minutes to Whole Foods
7 minutes to 101 access
15 minute drive to UCLA
17 minutes to downtown Santa Monica
Pets Negotiable!
Tenant responsible for utilities
...A perfect place to make your new home!