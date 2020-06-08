All apartments in Los Angeles
14912 Dickens St, Unit #12

14912 Dickens Street · No Longer Available
Location

14912 Dickens Street, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Luxurious 3 Bdr, 2.5 Bath Townhome in the Heart of Prime Sherman Oaks, South of Blvd - Great opportunity to rent this spectacular 2 bedrooms (+ bonus room), 2 and a half bathrooms, 3 level townhome in fantastic Sherman Oaks gated development, South of Ventura Blvd, with restricted access and swimming pool!
Centrally located in a quiet residential neighborhood, walking distance to Ventura Blvd shops and restaurants, this luxurious townhome features recessed lighting, marble floors, fireplace, giant closets, central heat & air and lots of space!

On the main level there is a magnificent kitchen that features black stone counters and wood cabinets, appliances, large pantry and great natural light. It opens to the huge living room with fireplace, recessed lighting wet bar and marble floors. Large windows in living room provide lots of natural light. There is also a 1/2 bath on the main level.
Two bedrooms and two baths are located on the second floor which offers lots of natural light, new carpets, laundry closet with stackable washer & dryer and good amount of storage. Huge master suite features four closets and master bath with dual sinks. Secondary upstairs bedroom has private full size bath and walk in closet.
At the bottom level there is large bonus room, great for office, playroom or 3rd bedroom, that opens to private patio on ground floor and to 2-car garage with side by side parking.
LED recessed lighting, new carpets upstairs and marble floors all throughout downstairs, large closets and central AC. Kitchen appliances, washer and dryer are included in the lease.
Common area includes swimming pool, spa & rec room. Only 18 units in complex.
Completely move-in ready!

One year minimum lease. One-month security deposit. $400.00 move-in HOA fee.
Background check will be completed with application.
Owner will consider pets with additional deposit.
We follow all Fair Housing rules.

(RLNE5688266)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14912 Dickens St, Unit #12 have any available units?
14912 Dickens St, Unit #12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14912 Dickens St, Unit #12 have?
Some of 14912 Dickens St, Unit #12's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14912 Dickens St, Unit #12 currently offering any rent specials?
14912 Dickens St, Unit #12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14912 Dickens St, Unit #12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14912 Dickens St, Unit #12 is pet friendly.
Does 14912 Dickens St, Unit #12 offer parking?
Yes, 14912 Dickens St, Unit #12 offers parking.
Does 14912 Dickens St, Unit #12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14912 Dickens St, Unit #12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14912 Dickens St, Unit #12 have a pool?
Yes, 14912 Dickens St, Unit #12 has a pool.
Does 14912 Dickens St, Unit #12 have accessible units?
No, 14912 Dickens St, Unit #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 14912 Dickens St, Unit #12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14912 Dickens St, Unit #12 does not have units with dishwashers.

