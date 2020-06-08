14912 Dickens St, Unit #12

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Luxurious 3 Bdr, 2.5 Bath Townhome in the Heart of Prime Sherman Oaks, South of Blvd - Great opportunity to rent this spectacular 2 bedrooms (+ bonus room), 2 and a half bathrooms, 3 level townhome in fantastic Sherman Oaks gated development, South of Ventura Blvd, with restricted access and swimming pool!

Centrally located in a quiet residential neighborhood, walking distance to Ventura Blvd shops and restaurants, this luxurious townhome features recessed lighting, marble floors, fireplace, giant closets, central heat & air and lots of space!



On the main level there is a magnificent kitchen that features black stone counters and wood cabinets, appliances, large pantry and great natural light. It opens to the huge living room with fireplace, recessed lighting wet bar and marble floors. Large windows in living room provide lots of natural light. There is also a 1/2 bath on the main level.

Two bedrooms and two baths are located on the second floor which offers lots of natural light, new carpets, laundry closet with stackable washer & dryer and good amount of storage. Huge master suite features four closets and master bath with dual sinks. Secondary upstairs bedroom has private full size bath and walk in closet.

At the bottom level there is large bonus room, great for office, playroom or 3rd bedroom, that opens to private patio on ground floor and to 2-car garage with side by side parking.

LED recessed lighting, new carpets upstairs and marble floors all throughout downstairs, large closets and central AC. Kitchen appliances, washer and dryer are included in the lease.

Common area includes swimming pool, spa & rec room. Only 18 units in complex.

Completely move-in ready!



One year minimum lease. One-month security deposit. $400.00 move-in HOA fee.

Background check will be completed with application.

Owner will consider pets with additional deposit.

We follow all Fair Housing rules.



(RLNE5688266)