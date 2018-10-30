14835 Cohasset Avenue

Amenities

FULLY GATED property with Gorgeous Homes!! Must See!!! No detail spared here, 14835 Cohasset Ave is the back house with 2 gated parking spots, almost 1000 square feet of living space, it has been completely remodeled and completed in 2019 with permits. It features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, gorgeous kitchen w/ custom cabinets, Quartz Carrera counter tops, stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, new Copper Plumbing, Tankless Water Heater, Brand New Central HVAC system, new LED recessed lighting throughout, beautiful new and tastefully remodeled bathrooms with beautiful vanities. Indoor washer/dryer connections. Wood-laminate flooring with beautiful tiles inside bathrooms. Located within a short distance to shops, restaurants, malls, 405 and 101 FWY.