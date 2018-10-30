All apartments in Los Angeles
14835 Cohasset Avenue
Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:51 PM

14835 Cohasset Avenue

14835 Cohasset Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

14835 Cohasset Street, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
new construction
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
FULLY GATED property with Gorgeous Homes!! Must See!!! No detail spared here, 14835 Cohasset Ave is the back house with 2 gated parking spots, almost 1000 square feet of living space, it has been completely remodeled and completed in 2019 with permits. It features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, gorgeous kitchen w/ custom cabinets, Quartz Carrera counter tops, stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, new Copper Plumbing, Tankless Water Heater, Brand New Central HVAC system, new LED recessed lighting throughout, beautiful new and tastefully remodeled bathrooms with beautiful vanities. Indoor washer/dryer connections. Wood-laminate flooring with beautiful tiles inside bathrooms. Located within a short distance to shops, restaurants, malls, 405 and 101 FWY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14835 Cohasset Avenue have any available units?
14835 Cohasset Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14835 Cohasset Avenue have?
Some of 14835 Cohasset Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14835 Cohasset Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14835 Cohasset Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14835 Cohasset Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14835 Cohasset Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14835 Cohasset Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14835 Cohasset Avenue offers parking.
Does 14835 Cohasset Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14835 Cohasset Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14835 Cohasset Avenue have a pool?
No, 14835 Cohasset Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14835 Cohasset Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14835 Cohasset Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14835 Cohasset Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14835 Cohasset Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
