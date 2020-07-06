14141 Archwood St

Amenities

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY OCT 7th from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Historic District!!! Bungalow Style Home in Van Nuys! 1 Bed + 1 Bath. 558 SF of Living Space on a Big Lot. Long asphalt driveway with Carport and 1 car Garage (Garage could be use as 2nd Bedroom, den or office). Fresh new paint. Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops and White Appliances, Title Floors All throughout, New AC/Heater system. Cover Patio with Pavers for easy maintenance, Orange trees and Landscaping Maintenance included. Pets are welcome. Right Move in!