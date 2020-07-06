All apartments in Los Angeles
14141 Archwood St

14141 Archwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

14141 Archwood Street, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY OCT 7th from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Historic District!!! Bungalow Style Home in Van Nuys! 1 Bed + 1 Bath. 558 SF of Living Space on a Big Lot. Long asphalt driveway with Carport and 1 car Garage (Garage could be use as 2nd Bedroom, den or office). Fresh new paint. Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops and White Appliances, Title Floors All throughout, New AC/Heater system. Cover Patio with Pavers for easy maintenance, Orange trees and Landscaping Maintenance included. Pets are welcome. Right Move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14141 Archwood St have any available units?
14141 Archwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14141 Archwood St have?
Some of 14141 Archwood St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14141 Archwood St currently offering any rent specials?
14141 Archwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14141 Archwood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14141 Archwood St is pet friendly.
Does 14141 Archwood St offer parking?
Yes, 14141 Archwood St offers parking.
Does 14141 Archwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14141 Archwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14141 Archwood St have a pool?
No, 14141 Archwood St does not have a pool.
Does 14141 Archwood St have accessible units?
No, 14141 Archwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 14141 Archwood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14141 Archwood St does not have units with dishwashers.

