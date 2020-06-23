1404 North OCCIDENTAL

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

An architectural tour de force in the hills of Silver Lake designed by Gustavo Gubel, AIA. This fully furnished 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom lease will captivate your senses. Two story floor plan consisting of living room with fireplace, master bedroom with en suite, walk in closet, kitchen and private backyard on second level. Spectacular expansive views of the hills with stunning sunsets. First level consists of entry, 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms with privacy and views.. Maple wood floors throughout, blue glass mosaic tile and black slate in the bathrooms. Central heat and air, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer room and private deck. Garage is not included in the lease. This lease is only being offered for 6 months only. Centrally located to all the eats and shops Silver Lake has to offer! Come live in your dreams!?