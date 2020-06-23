All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1404 North OCCIDENTAL

1404 North Occidental Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1404 North Occidental Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
An architectural tour de force in the hills of Silver Lake designed by Gustavo Gubel, AIA. This fully furnished 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom lease will captivate your senses. Two story floor plan consisting of living room with fireplace, master bedroom with en suite, walk in closet, kitchen and private backyard on second level. Spectacular expansive views of the hills with stunning sunsets. First level consists of entry, 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms with privacy and views.. Maple wood floors throughout, blue glass mosaic tile and black slate in the bathrooms. Central heat and air, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer room and private deck. Garage is not included in the lease. This lease is only being offered for 6 months only. Centrally located to all the eats and shops Silver Lake has to offer! Come live in your dreams!?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 North OCCIDENTAL have any available units?
1404 North OCCIDENTAL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1404 North OCCIDENTAL have?
Some of 1404 North OCCIDENTAL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 North OCCIDENTAL currently offering any rent specials?
1404 North OCCIDENTAL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 North OCCIDENTAL pet-friendly?
No, 1404 North OCCIDENTAL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1404 North OCCIDENTAL offer parking?
Yes, 1404 North OCCIDENTAL offers parking.
Does 1404 North OCCIDENTAL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1404 North OCCIDENTAL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 North OCCIDENTAL have a pool?
No, 1404 North OCCIDENTAL does not have a pool.
Does 1404 North OCCIDENTAL have accessible units?
No, 1404 North OCCIDENTAL does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 North OCCIDENTAL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1404 North OCCIDENTAL has units with dishwashers.
