Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground internet access

Splendid, furnished, single-family home in the vibrant East Hollywood neighborhood in Los Angeles.



The lovely and bright interior has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with an additional room in its loft area with skylights and hardwood floors. The modern kitchen is equipped with glossy granite countertops, ample storage in the fine red cabinets, and stainless steel appliances such as oven/range, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Cozy and relaxing, the bedrooms are perfect spaces for a well-rested sleep. The stylish bathrooms have shower and bathtub combo with a sliding glass door, a pedestal sink, a wall-mounted sink, and functional toilets. There are in-unit washer and dryer along with central A/C available for use.



The exterior features include a yard and a porch--- cool spots for outdoor activities with the family or friends. No worries, the landlord will take care of the yard. It comes with on-street parking. Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Tenant pays electricity, water, garbage, cable, and internet. The landlord will be responsible for the landscaping.



The propertys Walk Score is 87/100. This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. 1398 North Serrano Avenue is approximately a seven-minute walk from the Metro Red Line (802) at the Hollywood / Western Station stop.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=HAwEkSiUymS



Nearby parks: Lemon Grove Park, Barnsdall Park, Hollywood Playground, and Robert Burns Park.



Bus lines:

DASH Hollywood - 0.1 mile

207 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

757 Metro Rapid Line - 0.2 mile

175 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile



Rail lines:

Metro Red Line (802) - 0.4 mile



