Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

1398 North Serrano Avenue

1398 Serrano Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1398 Serrano Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
East Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
internet access
Splendid, furnished, single-family home in the vibrant East Hollywood neighborhood in Los Angeles.

The lovely and bright interior has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with an additional room in its loft area with skylights and hardwood floors. The modern kitchen is equipped with glossy granite countertops, ample storage in the fine red cabinets, and stainless steel appliances such as oven/range, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Cozy and relaxing, the bedrooms are perfect spaces for a well-rested sleep. The stylish bathrooms have shower and bathtub combo with a sliding glass door, a pedestal sink, a wall-mounted sink, and functional toilets. There are in-unit washer and dryer along with central A/C available for use.

The exterior features include a yard and a porch--- cool spots for outdoor activities with the family or friends. No worries, the landlord will take care of the yard. It comes with on-street parking. Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Tenant pays electricity, water, garbage, cable, and internet. The landlord will be responsible for the landscaping.

The propertys Walk Score is 87/100. This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. 1398 North Serrano Avenue is approximately a seven-minute walk from the Metro Red Line (802) at the Hollywood / Western Station stop.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=HAwEkSiUymS

Nearby parks: Lemon Grove Park, Barnsdall Park, Hollywood Playground, and Robert Burns Park.

Bus lines:
DASH Hollywood - 0.1 mile
207 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
757 Metro Rapid Line - 0.2 mile
175 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

Rail lines:
Metro Red Line (802) - 0.4 mile

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.

For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

(RLNE5327548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1398 North Serrano Avenue have any available units?
1398 North Serrano Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1398 North Serrano Avenue have?
Some of 1398 North Serrano Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1398 North Serrano Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1398 North Serrano Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1398 North Serrano Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1398 North Serrano Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1398 North Serrano Avenue offer parking?
No, 1398 North Serrano Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1398 North Serrano Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1398 North Serrano Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1398 North Serrano Avenue have a pool?
No, 1398 North Serrano Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1398 North Serrano Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1398 North Serrano Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1398 North Serrano Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1398 North Serrano Avenue has units with dishwashers.

