13938 Burton St

This Move In ready gem is a 3 bedroom 2 full bath FRONT house part of a duplex-like set up. Bathrooms recently renovated. Offers a large bright family room with fireplace. Park in the 2 car garage or in the driveway. Kitchen with new tile floors and new granite countertops. Owner pays for gas. Partial furnishings: Washer/dryer, Refrigerator. Sorry no backyard and no pets allowed. Walking distance to Kaiser Permanente, Seafood City/eateries and bus stop. Contact owner, Chie, for more info and schedule a tour.

No Pets Allowed



