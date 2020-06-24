All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13938 Burton St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13938 Burton St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13938 Burton St

13938 Burton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

13938 Burton Street, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Panorama City

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Your next home in Panorama City! - Property Id: 100730

This Move In ready gem is a 3 bedroom 2 full bath FRONT house part of a duplex-like set up. Bathrooms recently renovated. Offers a large bright family room with fireplace. Park in the 2 car garage or in the driveway. Kitchen with new tile floors and new granite countertops. Owner pays for gas. Partial furnishings: Washer/dryer, Refrigerator. Sorry no backyard and no pets allowed. Walking distance to Kaiser Permanente, Seafood City/eateries and bus stop. Contact owner, Chie, for more info and schedule a tour.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100730
Property Id 100730

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4711503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13938 Burton St have any available units?
13938 Burton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13938 Burton St have?
Some of 13938 Burton St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13938 Burton St currently offering any rent specials?
13938 Burton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13938 Burton St pet-friendly?
No, 13938 Burton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13938 Burton St offer parking?
Yes, 13938 Burton St offers parking.
Does 13938 Burton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13938 Burton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13938 Burton St have a pool?
No, 13938 Burton St does not have a pool.
Does 13938 Burton St have accessible units?
No, 13938 Burton St does not have accessible units.
Does 13938 Burton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13938 Burton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Renaissance Tower Apartments
501 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College