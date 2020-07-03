All apartments in Los Angeles
13833 HAMLIN Street
13833 HAMLIN Street

13833 Hamlin Street · No Longer Available
Location

13833 Hamlin Street, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
NEW LEASE LISTING! WOW! HONEY STOP THE CAR! Best of Valley Glen/Van Nuys area! Gated mini estate! Home boasts 3 bedrooms plus 2 baths! Spacious Living room with fireplace! Adjacent Dining Area! Newer Central A/C and Heat! Including duct work! Large Master bedroom with private bath and own fireplace! Dual pane windows! Copper plumbing! A huge yard! Sparkling hardwood floors plus an attached 2 car garage w/direct access. Laundry Room! High Ceilings! Updated cooks kitchen with breakfast area! There are 2 fireplaces and an electric drive gate that is private and secure for additional cars & light trucks. Hardwood flooring! 2 car garage. Located on a well maintained cul-de-sac! Fruit Trees galore! Amazing and quiet neighborhood! YOU WILL FEEL LIKE YOU HAVE FOUND PARADISE ON EARTH!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13833 HAMLIN Street have any available units?
13833 HAMLIN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13833 HAMLIN Street have?
Some of 13833 HAMLIN Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13833 HAMLIN Street currently offering any rent specials?
13833 HAMLIN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13833 HAMLIN Street pet-friendly?
No, 13833 HAMLIN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13833 HAMLIN Street offer parking?
Yes, 13833 HAMLIN Street offers parking.
Does 13833 HAMLIN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13833 HAMLIN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13833 HAMLIN Street have a pool?
No, 13833 HAMLIN Street does not have a pool.
Does 13833 HAMLIN Street have accessible units?
No, 13833 HAMLIN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13833 HAMLIN Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13833 HAMLIN Street does not have units with dishwashers.

