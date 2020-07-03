13833 Hamlin Street, Los Angeles, CA 91401 Greater Valley Glen
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
NEW LEASE LISTING! WOW! HONEY STOP THE CAR! Best of Valley Glen/Van Nuys area! Gated mini estate! Home boasts 3 bedrooms plus 2 baths! Spacious Living room with fireplace! Adjacent Dining Area! Newer Central A/C and Heat! Including duct work! Large Master bedroom with private bath and own fireplace! Dual pane windows! Copper plumbing! A huge yard! Sparkling hardwood floors plus an attached 2 car garage w/direct access. Laundry Room! High Ceilings! Updated cooks kitchen with breakfast area! There are 2 fireplaces and an electric drive gate that is private and secure for additional cars & light trucks. Hardwood flooring! 2 car garage. Located on a well maintained cul-de-sac! Fruit Trees galore! Amazing and quiet neighborhood! YOU WILL FEEL LIKE YOU HAVE FOUND PARADISE ON EARTH!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
