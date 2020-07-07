13831 Riverside Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9f2aa1d0a3 ---- One of our charming newly renovated townhomes- features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. As you step inside, a large living room welcomes you into the space with its plush carpeting and bright interiors. Heading up the steps is a formal dining area. Through the doorway is the all-white eat-in kitchen that boasts double sinks, ample cabinetry, miles of counter space, and a sunny dining nook. The top floor is where you'll find both bedrooms that come with new carpeting, generous closet space, and en suite bathrooms. A washer and dryer are tucked behind bi-fold doors along the hallway for maximum convenience. Seconds to the Sherman Oaks mall, and just minutes from Ventura Blvd, this home is perfect for entertaining guests in the spacious living room or relaxing in the community pool. You just have to see this charmer for yourself! Pets will be considered. PMI Golden State 15303 Ventura Blvd # 900, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403, USA Phone: 1 424-272-8989 2 Car Garage Bathtub Central Ac Jacuzzi Parking Pool Stove Washer/Dryer In Unit